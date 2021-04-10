NASA's OSIRIS-REx Passes By Asteroid Bennu One Last Time Before Heading Home

US space agency NASA’s asteroid-sampling probe, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft passed by the asteroid Bennu for the last time on April 7, ending its two-and-a-half-year stay at the space rock. According to a press release, NASA said that OSIRIS-REx completed its last flyover of Bennu around 6am (EDT) on Wednesday. The space agency added that the spacecraft is now slowly moving away from the asteroid, however, the mission team will be waiting a few more days to see how OSIRIS-REx changed the surface of Bennu when it grabbed a sample of the asteroid.

According to the press note, NASA said that with the help of this flyby, the team would document the surface resulting from the Touch and Go (TAG) sample collection manoeuver that took place on October 20, 2020. The US space agency also informed that during the flyby, OSIRIS-REx imaged Bennu for 5.9 hours, covering more than a full rotation of the asteroid. It also flew within 3.5 kilometres distance to the surface of Bennu - the closest it has been since the TAG sample collection event.

Dr Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona, said, “By surveying the distribution of the excavated material around the TAG site, we will learn more about the nature of the surface and subsurface materials along with the mechanical properties of the asteroid”.

Mission to deliver asteroid sample in Sept 2023

Now, NASA said that it will take at least April 13 for OSIRIS-REx to downlink all of the data and new pictures of Bennu’s surface recorded during the flyby. Mike Moreau, deputy project manager of OSIRIS-REx at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said that the researchers were able to collect 4,000 megabytes of data during the flyby. Moreau added that Bennu is approximately 185 million miles from Earth, which means the team can only achieve a downlink data rate of 412 kilobits per second, so it will take several days to download all of the flyby data.

The US space agency informed that OSIRIS-REx will remain floating near Bennu until May 10 after which it will begin its two-year journey back to the Earth. The mission will deliver an asteroid sample to Earth on September 24, 2023. Once the mission team receives the images and other instrument data, they will study how OSIRIS-REx jumbled up Bennu’s surface, NASA said.

(Image: OSIRIS-REx/Instagram)