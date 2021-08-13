NASA's 'Perseverance Rover' Fails To Collect Samples Of Martian Rock In First Attempt

A week after NASA announced making final preparations for its Perseverance Mars rover to collect its first-ever sample of Martian rock, on August 7, Saturday, it announced that the sample tube was empty when received on the Earth. Earlier in the first week of August, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared pictures of the borehole drilled to the proper depth of nearly 3 inches (8 centimetres) by the Perseverance rover, which is considered the most advanced, astrobiology lab ever sent to the space. However, when it reached the blue planet with an empty tube, the engineers concluded that the rock was not strong enough to produce a core sample. They also noted that powdery fragments remained in the hole or ended up in the cuttings pile- or both.

#SamplingMars is one of my most complicated tasks. Early pics and data show a successful drill hole, but no sample in the tube–something we’ve never seen in testing on Earth. Mars keeps surprising us. We’re working through this new challenge. More to come. https://t.co/XyXBssvKe6 pic.twitter.com/VTNvMA2jqN — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 6, 2021

No hardware issues during Mars sampling, say scientists

Subsequently, the space agency announced that the Perseverance rover is gearing to collect the sample from the same site where it had failed to carry the core samples. According to the NASA scientists, the quest for signs of ancient Martian life would arrive there by early next month. "While this is not the hole-in-one we hoped for, there is always a risk with breaking new ground," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

"I am confident we have the right team working on this, and we will persevere toward a solution to ensure future success. The initial thinking is that the empty tube is more likely a result of the rock target not reacting the way we expected during coring, and less likely a hardware issue with the Sampling and Caching System," said Jennifer Trosper, project manager for Perseverance at JPL.

Earlier NASA missions on Mars sampling have encountered the same problem

The project manager for Perseverance at JPL further said that the team will spend more time analysing the data they have received, and also planned to acquire some additional diagnostic data to support understanding the root cause for the empty tube. It is worth mentioning that the previous NASA missions on Mars have also encountered surprising rock and regolith properties during sample collection and other activities. In 2008, the Phoenix mission sampled soil that was "sticky" and difficult to move into onboard science instruments, resulting in multiple tries before achieving success.

