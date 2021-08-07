NASA's Perseverance Rover Makes Maiden Attempt To Dig On Mars For Regolith

The much-vaunted Perseverance rover drilled into the surface of Mars but failed in its initial attempt to collect the regolith required for future examination, NASA said. Although it marked humankind's first-ever attempt at digging on the red planet, Perseverance could not gather any rock samples from the planet. As of now, scientists possess no direct samples from Mars and have been using Martian meteorites for research.

On Friday, NASA shared images of a small mound with a hole in its center, located right next to the rover. While the photos raised hopes for a successful collection, NASA later revealed that the data sent back by Perseverance indicated that no rock had been gathered. If collected and brought back to earth in a sealed tube, the martian rocks could aid researchers to get a better understanding of the neighboring planet’s geology as well as aid them in their quest for ancient microbial life that may have been sustained under the lakebed deposits.

#SamplingMars is one of my most complicated tasks. Early pics and data show a successful drill hole, but no sample in the tube–something we’ve never seen in testing on Earth. Mars keeps surprising us. We’re working through this new challenge. More to come. https://t.co/XyXBssvKe6 pic.twitter.com/VTNvMA2jqN — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 6, 2021

On February 18, NASA’s Mars robot made a historic touchdown on Mars’ surface at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST). The explorer landed safely following ‘7 minutes of terror’ as dubbed by NASA, following which, JPL made an official announcement in its mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. NASA’s 2,263-pound (1,026-kilogram) robotic vehicle descended on the western edge of Isidis. The explorer, which hit the landing site, Jezero Crater, then began its mission to search signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples of rock and regolith, broken rock and soil, for its separate return mission to Earth. Throughout its stay at Mars, Perseverance will explore Jezero’s ancient lakebed and river delta to characterize the region’s geology and past climate, and establish if the planet was habitable billions of years ago.

'Sound of Mars'

In March, the Perseverance rover created a stir after it sent sounds it recorded while driving on the red planet. The bangs, pings, and rattles of the robot’s six wheels were recorded using the ‘sensitive’ EDL microphone that was installed to help “take the public along for the ride” during its touchdown and in the aftermath.

All images: NASA