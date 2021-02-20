NASA's Perseverance Rover Shares Sneak Peak After Successful Touchdown On The Red Planet

After NASA's Perseverance rover landed safely on Mars after its 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth, "Percy", the spacecraft at mission control, sent new images of the landing site after touchdown. The images shared by the spacecraft shows the rover's shadow on the surface of its landing site of Jezero Crater. Taking to Twitter, NASA shared those pictures with the caption that read, "An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can't wait to get going."

An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hAaxeVGs04 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL pic.twitter.com/H3q1M0YJAd — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

Reacting to the news of the successful landing of the rover on Mars, US President Joe Biden took to Twitter to congratulate the NASA team. He said, "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."

Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility. pic.twitter.com/NzSxW6nw4k — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2021

Earlier on Friday, NASA had shared the first-ever pictures taken by its Perseverance rover after it landed on the surface of Mars. The images shared by NASA show the surface of the planet in black and white and confirmed the rover had successfully landed on the planet. It is important to note that both of those images came out somewhat blurry, and there were two reasons for this. They were taken by the engineering cameras that are used to steer the rover, and also because they were taken seconds after the landing when the dust from the landing hadn't settled yet.

Perseverance is the most advanced rover NASA has ever sent on the planet Mars. It also became the ninth spacecraft ever to land on Mars and all of them have been from the US. The car-sized perseverance rover landed successfully at the Jezero Crater which was perceived by NASA scientists to be the most difficult part of the process. NASA officials had called it '7 minutes of terror.'

Jezero Crater is a dry river delta full-on unstable pits, cliffs and large rocks. As reported by space.com this crater was home to a large river where water flowed abundantly about 3-4 billion years ago. Scientists believe that if life ever existed on Mars their best bet would be to find evidence at places where water was available in the past. Stay tuned for more news related to NASA's Perseverance.

Most advanced robot to go to another planet

The Perseverance rover, the largest and most advanced robot sent by any country to another planet, reached Mars after travelling through deep space for more than 200 days. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California announced the confirmation of the successful touchdown. The probe was launched on July 30 during the crucial small window that opened for launch to Mars last year.

Perseverance rover, which has an advanced onboard laboratory, will study the Martian surface in search of any form of life. The rover has landed near Jezero Crater, which apparently had its own river delta and was filled with water some 3.5 billion years ago. The rover will look for life around the 45 kilometres-wide crater. The mission aims to bring back samples to Earth for further analysis because of more sophisticated labs here.

