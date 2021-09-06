NASA's Planetary Radar Spots Its 1000th Asteroid Since 1968; Reveals Interesting Details

NASA has found a good reason to celebrate as its planetary radar reached the 1000 mark in identifying near-Earth asteroids (NEA). The radar observed 2021 PJ1, the 1000th NEA on August 14, as it flew by our planet at a distance of about 1.7 million kilometres (one million miles). Observations suggested that the non-threatening celestial object was measured to be between 20 to 30 metres wide (65 to 100 feet). This discovery was historic as the planetary radar achieved the feat in just over 50 years.

Not stopping at this point, NASA discovered another asteroid dubbed 2016 AJ193 just seven days later, making it the 1001st NEA passing the Earth. According to the radar's observations, the asteroid flew by at a distance of 3.4 million kilometres (2.1 million miles) and generated relatively stronger echoes as it was 40 times larger than 2021 PJ1 with a diameter of about 1.3 kilometres.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Although asteroids orbit the Sun like planets, they are much smaller than planets. There are lots of asteroids in our solar system. Most of them are located in the main asteroid belt – a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Besides this, some asteroids go behind Jupiter. Asteroids are leftovers from the formation of our solar system.

Why is NASA detecting asteroids?

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's report, radar detections improve our knowledge of near-Earth Objects' (NEO) orbits, providing the data that can extend calculations of future motion and help predict if an asteroid is going to hit Earth or pass close by.

The recent radar measurements of the potentially hazardous Apophis asteroid helped eliminate any possibility of it impacting Earth for the next 100 years. In addition, they can provide scientists with detailed information on physical properties that could be matched only by sending a spacecraft and observing these objects up close. Depending on an asteroid’s size and distance, radar can be used to image its surface in intricate detail while also determining its size, shape, spin rate, and whether or not it is accompanied by one or more small moons.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)