NASA's SLS Rocket For Artemis 1 Passes Pre-launch Fuel Test; All Objectives Achieved

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS rocket) has passed the crucial fuelling test which was carried out at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the targeted Artemis 1 launch on September 27. In the test that lasted a few hours, the SLS rocket was loaded with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellants to check whether the fuel leak that occurred during the previous launch attempts is repaired.

Teams have concluded today's cryogenic test for the #Artemis I mission to the Moon. All objectives were met during the test. The team will begin to evaluate the data, along with weather and other factors, to confirm readiness for a Sept. 27 launch attempt: https://t.co/vfcQxX7IQg pic.twitter.com/89nlG4X5cQ — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) September 21, 2022

While the teams did encounter hydrogen leaks early in the test, the engineers were able to troubleshoot and fix the issue, bringing the leakage to acceptable levels. According to the updates being provided during the test, the leak again emerged near the four-inch ‘quick disconnect’ fuel supply line which maxed out at 3.4% (NASA allows a leak of 4%) which was brought down to 0.5%.

Notably, the leakage has emerged on multiple occasions while filling the core stage of the rocket, which has two tanks for 1,96,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and 5,38,606 gallons of liquid hydrogen.

All objectives have been met: NASA

The agency said that the fuel test had four main objectives and all of them have been achieved. Apart from confirming the repair work on the previous leakage, other objectives included loading propellants into the rocket’s tanks using new procedures, conducting the kick-start bleed, and performing a pre-pressurisation test.

According to NASA, it used new cryogenic loading techniques during the test to reduce the likelihood of leaks. Moreover, the pre-pressurisation test enabled the mission teams to bring the liquid hydrogen tank to the pressure it would experience before launch.

“The test went really well. We wanted to learn, to evaluate. All of the objectives that we set out to do, we were able to accomplish. I am extremely encouraged by the test today. I couldn't be more proud of the team." Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis I Launch Director, said in a statement.

Moving forward, the Artemis 1 team is evaluating the test data along with other factors such as the weather to confirm the rocket’s readiness for launch on the targeted date. NASA is eyeing the launch of Artemis 1 during a 70-minute window starting 9:07 pm IST (11:37 a.m. EDT) on September 27. If not on this day, there is a backup opportunity on October 3 which offers a 109-minute launch window starting 12:22 am IST (2:52 p.m EDT on Oct 2).