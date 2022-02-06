National Periodic Table Day 2022: Know About Its History, Significance In Field Of Science

National Periodic Table Day is observed on February 07, when people working in the science domain celebrate the formation of the modern-day Periodic Table that contributed to the evolution of science and paved the way for remarkable innovations.

As per reports, the day was commemorated as the National Periodic Table Day in 2016 on Feb 7, to laud the development of the scientific table despite several challenges. Globally, this year marks the 153rd year of the launch of the periodic table of Chemical elements.

UNESCO celebrated 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) held science-related events throughout the year to celebrate the year.

What is a Periodic Table?

A periodic table is a highly structured placing of elements based on their atomic number, so the elements with similar atomic structures are placed in the same columns. The table moves in increasing order of the atomic number. The table also organises metals, non-metals, noble gases in particular rows, therefore making it easier for scientists to understand the commonalities among the elements and to study their traits.

Hydrogen is the first element of the periodic table as it only has one electron, followed by helium in the second place that has 2 electrons in its atom.

History of Periodic Table

The formation of the modern-day periodic table was accredited to the Russian chemist and scientist Dmitri Mendeleev, who was the first to successfully place a large number of elements in a systematic setup based upon their atomic numbers (number of electrons - they have.)

What is Periodic Table's card game connection?

Dmitri was fond of playing card games and therefore, he wrote each element's weight on a different note card and arranged them like solitaire cards. The elements with similar properties were then grouped together into a "suit" and arranged in ascending atomic weight columns.

Interesting Facts about Periodic Table-

1. Despite the fact that Dmitri Mendeleyev was not the first to attempt to construct a periodic table, he is credited as the creator of the modern periodic table. On March 6, 1869, he presented the table to the Russian Chemical Society.

2. Lothar Meyer released a periodic table in 1864, which described the arrangement of 28 elements before Dmitri.



3. The periodic table initially placed had some blank spots, but as Dmitri was able to understand their properties because of the other elements placed in the same column, and he correctly predicted the discovery of several elements.

Image: Twitter/ Unsplash