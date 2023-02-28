National Science Day 2023: Theme, History And Significance

Every year, India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the remarkable work of Indian scientist CV Raman for his discovery of the Raman effect. Under the scientific phenomenon, light passes through a material and gets scattered. Furthermore, its wavelength gets altered due to an energy state transition in the material's molecules.

One of the greatest Indian scientists, CV Raman is an inspiration to many. Raman’s work has often proved to be useful in modern science. Notably, Raman gained popularity right from his learning days in school and college. He has made remarkable contributions to acoustics and optics. CV Raman was the first to be appointed as Palit Professor of physics in 1917.

Why is National Science Day celebrated on February 28?

India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate CV Raman's discovery of the Raman effect. The same discovery won the renowned Indian scientist the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. Raman became fascinated and curious on his visit to Europe when he saw the blue colour of the Mediterranean Sea. He, therefore, conducted various experiments with transparent surfaces and lights. Raman observed a change in the wavelength after light passed through ice cubes.

Soon after he announced his discovery to the world, a new scientific phenomenon was discovered. Raman’s work was considered very valuable. Later on, at the request of the National Council For Science And Technology Communication, February 28 was celebrated as National Science Day.

CV Raman is still remembered for this remarkable discovery. He passed away in 1970 at the age of 82.

National Science Day 2023: Theme

Every National Science Day observation has a theme. This year's National Science Day theme is ‘Global Science for Global Well-Being’. On this day, various programmes related to science will be held across the nation in all education institutes. which include things like public speeches, science exhibitions, debates, and quiz competitions.

Minister of State Jitendra Singh said Global Science for Global Wellbeing has been chosen as the theme of National Science Day 2023 to raise scientific issues that have a bearing on global wellbeing. He said Indian scientific breakthroughs have reached from the lab to the land. He further said scientific applications are being used in every household to bring ease of living.