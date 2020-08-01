Neowise August 1 Location: How To Find Neowise Tonight? Find Out

Comet NEOWISE has put a spectacular show on Earth's skies since its appearance on July 14, 2020. While the comet is at the end of its journey as a naked-eye comet, there’s still a little bit of time to catch a glimpse of this newly discovered celestial rock, as it blazes across the night sky. NASA report suggests that NEOWISE will be returning after approximately 6,800 years. Read on to find out NEOWISE August 1 Location.

NEOWISE August 1 Location: How to find NEOWISE Tonight?

Comet NEOWISE Time

According to the reports of a space portal, NEOWISE August 1 location is about 30° above the West-Northwest horizon at 10:00 p.m. The reports also suggested that NEOWISE has a visual magnitude of +5.9, which means comet hunters will probably need binoculars to see it.

The NASA reports claim that NEOWISE will continue to appear in the West for the next week or two and will be growing dimmer every night. Comet Hunters can also catch the last glimpses of the Comet 90 minutes after sunset as per NASA reports. However, the comet is expected to shift its course towards the northeastern night sky as dawn approaches.

Comet NEOWISE from ISS, July 5th pic.twitter.com/pAbGdtchAc — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) July 7, 2020

Comet NEOWISE location

Comet NEOWISE is right on the cusp of naked-eye visibility. Stargazers who haven’t seen the bright comet yet are clearly late to the party. But all is not lost as NEOWISE will still be visible under the constellation of Coma Berenices. A comet hunter will be able to spot the fading comet once they find the Big Dipper constellation, which is easily recognisable shape of a ladle consisting of seven bright stars. The next step is to trace a diagonal line down from these stars to the western horizon. And about halfway down that line is the approximate location of Comet NEOWISE this weekend.

What a sight!☄️



Amazing timelapse shows Comet Neowise moving across the sky. pic.twitter.com/vBKyuDbJcZ — TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) July 14, 2020

See Comet NEOWISE with averted vision technique

According to the reports of a science portal, the human eye’s peripheral vision is the most sensitive to brightness, while the centre of the eye is more sensitive to colour. Hence, while searching for the comet with binoculars, a stargazer can apply this trick. One must look slightly to the left or right of it, and it's tail. Soon their peripheral vision will better detect NEOWISE’s brightness. This technique is a popular technique known as the“averted vision.”

