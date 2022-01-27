Neutron Star Might Be The Mysterious Object Emitting Radio Waves Every 20 Minutes: Study

A team of astronomers from Australia's Curtin University have detected radio waves originating from what they call is a mysterious object. Led by astronomer Natasha Hurley Walker, the team speculates that this object is a new type of slowly rotating neutron star having an ultra-powerful magnetic field. Interestingly, the radio waves were originating from the object every 20 minutes. "It was kind of spooky for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that", Hurley-Walker said as per The Guardian's report. Besides, the study, which was published in the journal Nature, suggests that the same signals first emerged in early 2018 but then stopped, making astronomers think it was a result of a 'starquake'.

'It's not the aliens', assures the lead author

Hurley-Walker, who is from the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, strongly stated that the signals are most likely emerging from a spinning object, like a neutron star. "It’s definitely not aliens,” said Hurley-Walker, as per The Guardian, eliminating the possibility that aliens might be reaching out to humans from another world. A neutron star is nothing but a remnant of a star that underwent an explosion (supernova) and collapsed under its own gravity. Such entities spin super fast and can be denser than the Sun while being as small as a city. Neutron stars can be detected by the signals that they send out in fractions of seconds.

As for this newly discovered object, the team says that it is located about 4,000 light-years away from Earth and its characteristics match with the class of neutrons called "ultra-long period magnetar". The neutron stars in this class are known to have the most powerful magnetic field in the universe. Currently, the astronomers are wondering how is the object emitting enough energy to be detectable even after four years. "Somehow it’s converting magnetic energy to radio waves much more effectively than anything we’ve seen before,” Hurley Walker said, according to The Guardian. About the fluctuating signals, the experts said that it might be resulting from quakes on the neutron star's dense surface as the crust must be adjusting and releasing energy blasts into space.

Image: Unsplash