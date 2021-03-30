New Black Hole 'Goldilocks' May Reveal How Supermassive Black Holes Formed

Scientists have discovered an ‘intermediate-mass or ‘Goldilocks’ black hole about 55,000 times the mass of the sun that existed much before the first stars and galaxies formed. In a breakthrough, the rare mid-sized Goldilocks can solve the mystery about how its counterpart supermassive black hole came into existence. There are just about a few handfuls of earliest intermediate-mass black holes present in the universe and the astronomers have spotted one using the gamma-ray bursts that could be the missing link between the smaller stellar-mass black hole like itself and its cousin, the gigantic supermassive black holes.

In a study published on March 29 in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists stated that the new black hole Goldilocks could help astronomers understand more about larger supermassive black holes because it is an ancient relic, a primordial black hole that was created in the early universe. “These early black holes may be the seeds of the supermassive black holes that live in the hearts of galaxies today,” study co-author, Eric Thrane from Monash University said. It could also help scientists understand the total number of such objects that exist in the universe. Although, astronomers have roughly estimated that there were about 46,000 intermediate-mass black holes in the vicinity of the Milky Way galaxy.

[Intermediate Black hole. Credit: Twitter/ @GeorgeW78246413]

Flash of high-energy light

Goldilock was detected by the astronomers at the University of Melbourne and Monash University after they noticed a flash of high-energy light that burst for approximately half a second. The gamma burst had “an echo”, astronomers said. Such a phenomenon was indicative of an intermediate black hole. The flash sparked at least twice and was captured on the software developed by the scientists to detect black holes from gravitational waves.

“‘Using this new black hole candidate, we can estimate the total number of these objects in the universe,” co-author Professor Rachel Webster, from the University of Melbourne said, describing the findings as rare and exciting. “We predicted that this might be possible 30 years ago, and it is exciting to have discovered a strong example,” she indeed. Meanwhile, Lead author and University of Melbourne Ph.D. student James Paynter said in the study: "While we know that these supermassive black holes lurk in the cores of most, if not all galaxies, we don't understand how these behemoths are able to grow so large within the age of the universe."

(Image Credit: NASA/Twitter/@ARC_OzGRav)