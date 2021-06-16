'New Carbon Resource': Scientists Convert Plastic Bottles Into Edible Vanilla Flavouring

Scientists have discovered a new way to get rid of plastic waste by converting post-consumer PET into vanillin or vanilla flavour via a series of chemical reactions. A team of scientists at the University of Edinburgh, UK, successfully lab-engineered E. coli bacteria to transform terephthalic acid – a molecule derived from PET – into the molecule known for giving vanilla its characteristic taste and smell. Plastic is an “abundant and extremely useful material, with widespread applications across society,” explained the researchers in the study published in Green Chemistry. Therefore, the team decided to experiment with ways to be able to transform the plastic waste material into something with higher value and more industrial utility.

“Our work challenges the perception of plastic being a problematic waste and instead demonstrates its use as a new carbon resource from which high-value products can be obtained,” a senior lecturer in biotechnology at the University of Edinburgh, UK, Stephen Wallace, who co-authored the study said in a statement. He added, that scientists have now developed technology using important bacteria to transform plastic waste into vanilla flavouring.

'Could boost circular economy,' researchers say

Vanillin, the compound that gives food vanilla flavoring, is the primary component of extracted vanilla beans, explains the researchers on Tuesday. It is responsible for the characteristic taste and smell of vanilla. So therefore the recent experiment for plastic’s transformation into vanillin could boost the circular economy, which aims to eliminate waste, keep products and materials in use, and have positive impacts on synthetic biology, the study revealed, citing the experts. Researchers furthermore added that the vanillin produced would be fit for human consumption, however, some more experimental tests are required.

“This is a really interesting use of microbial science at the molecular level to improve sustainability,” Ellis Crawford, editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry, the organization that published the study in its journal, said in a statement. “Using microbes to turn waste plastics, which are harmful to the environment, into an important commodity and platform molecule with broad applications in cosmetics and food is a beautiful demonstration of green chemistry,” she added.

“Vanillin is widely used in the food and cosmetics industries, as well as the formulation of herbicides, antifoaming agents and cleaning products. Global demand for vanillin was in excess of 37,000 tonnes in 2018,” the University of Edinburgh scientists said. And so, using a biological system to upcycle plastic waste into a valuable industrial chemical has exciting implications, according to the first author of the study Joanna Sadler. Although, there’s still uncertainty about whether the vanillin produced from plastic waste meets the regulatory standards for consumption yet.