New Climate Change Study Breaks Stereotypes; Finds Older Adults Support Govt Initiatives

Adults over 50-years-old strongly support government initiatives to combat climate change, even if it means higher prices. A survey of more than 500 people aged 50 and up indicated that over two-thirds of those polled want authorities to move faster on climate initiatives, regardless of whether this means items and services would become more expensive or difficult to obtain over time.

Midlifers have reduced vehicle use and consume less meat

According to The Guardian, Stuart Lewis, the creator of Rest Less, which performed the study stated that the research demonstrates that midlifers feel a significant sense of responsibility for the health of the planet and their role in minimising climate change. This contradicts expectations about a generational gap on environmental issues. Two-thirds of those asked said they had purchased fewer garments in recent years to decrease waste, while half said they had reduced their vehicle use and consumed less meat. One out of every five people claimed they only bought seasonal foods, and half said they had decreased their household energy consumption.

Lewis also said that the vast majority of the midlifers they surveyed are already making adjustments to their personal habits, such as recycling more and spending less, as well as modifying their travel habits, with some even giving up their car, according to The Guardian.

By 2035, the government wants to update as many homes as possible to a C energy efficiency rating. However, because older individuals tend to own older and less energy-efficient homes, the average cost of modifications such as insulating water tanks and lofts or adding solar panels and heat pumps can be significantly greater.

Financial repercussions could disincentivise

A survey performed by Nationwide Building Society stated that the average cost of upgrades was £8,100, but it climbed to £25,800 for properties with an energy efficiency rating of F or G, according to The Guardian. The average yearly savings of greening a property is anticipated to be around £1,780 per year, which means that owners of older homes would only see a return after 14 years. According to Andrew Harvey, Nationwide’s senior economist, the financial repercussions could disincentivise older property owners from taking action. However, the value people place on energy efficiency is likely to shift over time.

Image- Unsplash