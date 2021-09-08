New Filtering Method Removes Excess Fluoride From Water, Claims New Research

A new filtering technology designed to reduce drinking water-related disease has been developed by the researchers of Tufts University School of Engineering. According to the recent research published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the new filtering method can separate fluoride from chloride and other ions – electrically charged atoms -- with twice the selectivity reported by other methods.

The scientists' arrangement could prevent fluoride toxicity in water supplies where the component occurs naturally at high levels for human consumption. “The potential for ion-selective membranes to reduce excess fluoride in drinking water supplies is very encouraging,” said Ayse Asatekin, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering.

The scientists noted that adding fluoride to a water supply can reduce the incidence of tooth decay, but added some groundwater supplies have high levels of fluoride, which can be harmful to the human body. It warned that the consumption of such water for a longer period can weaken the teeth, calcify tendons and ligaments, and lead to bone deformities. The ability to remove fluoride with relatively inexpensive filtration film helps people from fluorosis without using high-pressure filtration. Citing the report of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the scientists said that the excessive usage of fluoride in drinking water resulting in the death of more than tens of million people every year.

The scientists said that the capacity to remove fluoride with a comparatively reasonable filtering membrane could protect communities from fluorosis without requiring the use of high-pressure filtration. Further, the researchers claim the process could completely remove excess fluoride components and then re-mineralize the drinking water. “But the technology’s potential usefulness extends beyond drinking water to other challenges. The method we used to manufacture the membranes is easy to scale up for industrial applications", said the associate professor of chemical and biological engineering in the School of Engineering. "And because the implementation as a filter can also be relatively simple, low cost and environmentally sustainable, it could have wide applications to improving agricultural water supplies, cleaning up chemical waste, and improving chemical production," added the associate professor.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: Pixabay)