New Study Reveals Rainfall Could Dominate Snowfall In The Arctic By 2060

A new study revealed that as the climate crisis has been warming up the planet's northern ice cover, rainfall could replace snow, further becoming the most prevalent precipitation in the Arctic region. The research which was published in the journal Nature stated that parts of the Arctic might be dominated by rainfall instead of snow during some seasons by 2060 or 2070, especially if the temperature of the Earth continues to rise at its present rate. When such changes occur, they will certainly have ramifications that not only impact humans and animal species, but also the environment all across the world, as per the Washington Post.

During the present time in the Arctic region, there is more snowfall than rain. However, if the globe heats by 3 degrees Celsius, the research predicts that all of the region's landmass and almost all of its will be hit by more rainfall than snow by the end of the century.

As per the Guardian, the new study stated that even if global warming is limited to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius, rainfall will continue to dominate in Greenland and the Norwegian Sea. Further, when precipitation occurred for the first time on the pinnacle of Greenland's massive ice cover in August, scientists were shocked by the record which has been causing due to climate change.

Study uses climate models to analyse the transformation of snow in the Arctic

In addition to this, the research has employed the most up-to-date climate models, which revealed that the transition from snow to rain in the Arctic will occur decades sooner than initially assumed, with the most significant seasonal shifts occurring in Autumn. Citing an example, the research described that if carbon emissions are not reduced, the central Arctic would become rain-dominated in autumn by 2060 or 2070, as mentioned earlier, rather than 2090 as anticipated by previous models, the Guardian reported.

Furthermore, according to the researchers, the consequences of this switchover would be severe, ranging from faster global warming and sea-level rise to permafrost melting, drowning roads, as well as mass hunger of reindeer and caribou in the region. Scientists even believed that fast warming in the Arctic would alter the jet stream, potentially exacerbating extreme weather disasters like floods and heatwaves in Europe, Asia, and North America.

The Washington Post quoted an interview of Michelle McCrystall, the main author of the research and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Manitoba, stating, “What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.” He went on to say that the globe will witness an earlier shift to rainfall in the centre Arctic, where there should be snowfall throughout the autumn period. "That will have huge implications," he added, the Guardian reported.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image)