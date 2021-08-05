New Study Reveals Therapeutic Target For Several Types Of Aggressive Cancers

A new study drafted by the scientists from Harvard and Cambridge has proved the potential of protein from tumour cells to be a new "therapeutic target" for several grave cancers like brain, blood, skin and kidney. The research was published on August 4, Wednesday in the Molecular Cell journal by scientists from Wellcome Sanger Institute, Harvard University and University of Cambridge.

The tumour protein plays a significant role in developing cancer by infesting normal tissue cells and converting them into cancer cells. However, if inhibited effectively, the RNA-modifying protein a.k.a tumour protein could be a possible target for drug development, the study informed. The researchers conducted laboratory tests on cells lines and mice which proved that the protein destroyed cancer cells and left the healthy cells unharmed. Take a look at the journal:

METTL1: the RNA-modifying protein that could give people aggressive cancer

RNA-modifying proteins belong to the METTL1 family. These biological macromolecules undergo enzyme-catalyzed covalent modifications to cause cancer in the brain, kidney, blood etc. The structure and stability of the proteins are altered when they undergo catalysation. The protein is found in higher levels in certain cancer cells, which results in poorer outcomes. Genetic mutations in the METTL1 genes lead to higher levels of protein increase cell replication faster leading to increased momentum for developing cancerous tumours, Professor Richard Gregory, co-lead author, and Principal Investigator at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, explained.

The METTL1 without the gene stops cancer cell growth

According to the study, the researchers eliminated the genetic component from the METTL1 protein and induced it in the subject. This led to the considerable recovery of cancer cells and stopped new cells from developing cancer. Thus, proving that the METTL1 protein induction could be a breakthrough in cancer treatment. When the METTL1 protein is increased in cancer-infected cells, it is also considered to be a biomarker for treatment-seeking plants to identify the benefit of a drug. This ensures the speedy undertaking of clinical trials to be streamlined. "METTL1-mediated tRNA modification drives oncogenic transformation through a remodelling of the mRNA “translatome” to increase expression of growth-promoting proteins and represents a promising anti-cancer target," the summary of the study mentioned.

Hoping for a prolonged clinical benefit, Dr Konstantinos Tzelepis, co-lead author group leader at the University of Cambridge and visiting scientist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute said that the study provides a great example of what is possible with the use of CRISPR technologies. "This research provides the evidence necessary for drugs to be developed that target METTL1, potentially providing a new therapy against aggressive cancer with clear and unmet therapeutic need," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI and @MolecularCell/Twitter) (Image: Unsplash (representative))