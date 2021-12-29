Omicron Strain Could Displace Delta Variant As Patients Show Increased Immunity: Study

The latest research from South Africa reveals that the 'highly mutated' COVID-19 Omicron infections may give patients enhanced protection against the Delta strain, further opening the door for Delta to finally be displaced. During the study, researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) discovered that persons who are infected with Omicron, particularly those who have been vaccinated, develop better protection against Delta and as a result, the research suggests that Omicron may displace Delta, CNBC reported.

The researchers monitored as well as examined 13 patients, 11 of whom were afflicted with the Omicron strain. Seven patients were inoculated, of which three obtained two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and four received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While conducting the study, the researchers examined how effectively individuals could neutralise Omicron and Delta at the beginning of the study and 14 days after. They discovered that Omicron neutralisation grew 14 times over that time period, whereas Delta neutralisation increased 4.4 times, as per Newsweek.

While, on the other hand, the researchers emphasised that it is uncertain whether the greater protection is attributable to omicron-induced antibodies, vaccination, or preexisting infection immunity. Individuals who have been vaccinated had better protection, CNBC reported.

Findings of the South African scientists' research

"These results are consistent with Omicron displacing the Delta variant since it can elicit immunity which neutralizes Delta making re-infection with Delta less likely," the scientists said in their findings, led by Khadija Khan of the Africa Health Research Institute, CNBC reported.

According to the South African scientists' results, if Omicron replaces Delta and demonstrates to be milder than previous versions, then the prevalence of COVID-19 severity would be lowered and the infection may shift to become less destructive to people and society. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, concludes that greater Omicron immunity may help to prevent Delta infections and eventually phase out the variation.

In addition to this, scientists are still trying to learn more about the quickly expanding of Omicron variety, although preliminary research suggests that it is more transmissible than Delta but less likely to cause severe illness and hospitalisation. In November, the newest variety was discovered in South Africa, and it has since taken over as the prevalent strain in the United States and abroad.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)