Omicron: WHO Warns Against Impact Of COVID Variant, Says It May Alter 'course Of Pandemic'

Certain features of the Omicron COVID variant, including its transmissibility and a large number of mutations, indicate that it could have a major impact on the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned. Since being first discovered last month, the B.1.1.529 strain has spread to around 57 countries including India.

On Tuesday, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebresyesus said that the new variant could spread more easily than those detected previously including the Delta.

"The Omicron variant has now been reported in 57 countries and we expect that number to continue growing. Certain features of Omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the #COVID19 pandemic,” he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are now starting to see a consistent picture of the rapid increase in transmission (rates), although for now the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify," WHO Direct General said.

"Emerging data from South Africa suggest increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data is needed to draw firmer conclusions," he added.

Meanwhile, the global caseload of coronavirus infections has crossed 268,149,536, according to the latest tally by worldometer. Speaking at a press briefing meanwhile, Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program reckoned that although the evolutionary nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus makes it more transmissible, it does not necessarily mean a decline in its severity. Whether or not a mutation turns out to be milder or more lethal is a matter of chance, he told reporters.

Ramp up surveillance: WHO

Highlighting that Omicron cases in South Africa are increasing very rapidly, Ghebreysus asked countries to increase their surveillance, testing and sequencing. Furthermore, he assured that already existing diagnostic tests including PCR and Antigen based rapid tests accurately detect the variant. “Emerging data from #SouthAfrica suggest increased risk of reinfection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions,” he concluded.

