OneWeb To Become First Private Player To Launch Satellite From India, Will Use GSLV Mark 3

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Monday informed that Bharti Group's subsidiary OneWeb will become the first private player to launch satellites from Indian soil through ISRO facilities. Mittal, who was speaking at the launch of space and satellite companies body Indian Space Association, said that the company is now planning to roll out OneWeb satellite for providing connectivity in the country from mid-2022. Earlier, it was informed that an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian Space sector, called the Indian Space Association (ISpA) will be launched on Monday, October 11.

Speaking at the launch of the space and satellite companies body Indian Space Association, Bharti Group chairman Sunil Mittal said, "OneWeb will be the first customer which starts to bring a commercial position into the Indian space market." He further said that the Satellite internet company will use ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rockets for the launch of satellites from India.

Currently, OneWeb has 322 satellites in space. Speaking on the opportunities present in the field, Mittal said that many large countries have rapidly made strides in the space sector. He said that the government's support was vital to meet them. "With this new initiative that we have taken, I am sure more and more international customers will come to the doorstep of ISRO in Asia. We have a great future ahead. The Prime Minister is showing us the way. It's time for the industry to respond," Mittal said.

PM Modi launches ‘voice of Indian Space sector’ — ISpA

PM Modi on Monday launched ISpA in a virtual event. Launching the project, PM Modi said that the government can act as an enabler for the Space sector instead of managing it. The organisation will be tasked to interact with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies, in policy advocacy. Further, the government has also placed the responsibility of making India a prominent contributor to the world of space and technology on the new organisation. As per the government, the ISpA will help India to become self-reliant and technologically advanced, and a prominent player in the space arena. The launch of the ISpA is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

