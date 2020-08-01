Oral Cancer Drug Trials Conducted To Test Effectiveness On COVID Positive Cancer Patients

Amid the race for a vaccine on COVID-19, American researchers are in process of conducting a new clinical trial to determine if an oral cancer drug called ibrutinib can also help patients with cancer or other immunocompromised conditions recover from COVID-19.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are conducting the research. According to reports, the physicians at the OSUCCC have said that up to 78 cancer patients or patients with precancerous conditions will be enrolled for phase two of the clinical trials.

Patients will be randomized to receive either 14 days of a standard treatment along with the study drug ibrutinib, or standard treatment alone.

Ibrutinib is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of certain cancers, including mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, etc. This drug works by blocking specific chemical reactions in the body involved in cellular processes.

Researchers stated the drug has the potential to reduce rates of respiratory failure and death in COVID-19-infected patients.

READ | Moderna’s Vaccine Shows Protection From COVID-19 In Monkey Study

READ | China Rejects US Accusations Of Hacking COVID-19 Research Data Of Moderna

Race to COVID-19 vaccine

Several countries are in the race to find a cure for the global crisis of COVID-19 that originated from China. Countries such as the US, UK, Russia, China, India, Israel are among the few who are conducting research for the vaccine.

American pharmaceutical company Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is said to have shown encouraging results when tested on monkeys. Research has proven that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response and prevented coronavirus from replicating in the noses and lungs of monkeys, indicating that it could work on humans too.

While that of India's own Covaxin, 50 participants across India have been administered the vaccine so far, and the results were 'encouraging' Dr Savita Verma, Principal Investigator of vaccine trial team at PGI Rohtak, Haryana said last week

The trials phase-1 & 2 kicked-off combinedly in ICMR shortlisted locations - New Delhi, Patna, Chennai, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Rohtak, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam among others. Volunteers across the country were said to be undergoing assessment for all health parameters such as liver functions and infections and to check if they have COVID-19 infections as trials cannot be done on COVID infected people or even asymptomatic patients. After the assessment, the subjects would be cleared for small doses of the vaccine and the results will be studied.

(Representative image, Credit - PTI)

READ | Part One Of Covaxin's Phase-1 Vaccine Trial Is Complete And The Results Are 'encouraging'

READ | Human Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ Begins In Odisha