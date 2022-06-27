Palaeontologists Discover World's Oldest Belly Button In 125 Mn-year-old Dinosaur Fossil

Adding to the array of scientific discoveries in recent times, a group of Paleontologists has discovered the oldest belly button known to mankind on a 125 million-year-old fossil of a dinosaur belonging to the genus Psittacosaurus.

Reportedly, the Psittacosaurus genus lived during the Cretaceous period, which was around 145 million to 66 million years ago, and the scientists discovered this belly button after they exposed the fossil to a concentrated beam of laser light.

The Paleontologists reported their findings in the journal BMC Biology on June 7 and stated that they spotted a "thin trace of an umbilical scar" that is a "slight misalignment in the pattern of the skin, which was scaled over the dinosaur's abdomen and is the reptile equivalent of a mammalian belly button."

While fetal mammals receive their nutrients from a placenta, Birds and reptiles acquire the nutrients they require from a yolk sac that is attached to their abdomens by blood arteries. When these types of creatures hatch, the yolk is absorbed into the body and an abdominal scar remains.

Psittacosaurus genus is first dinosaur fossil to preserve a belly button

The scar usually disappears in a few days or weeks for most birds and reptiles, but some reptiles, including alligators, can have the scar "beyond sexual maturity." This fossil has revealed additional information about dinosaurs and suggests that some of them did have scars that didn't heal right away.

Paleontologist Michael Pittman, an Assistant Professor in the School of Life Sciences at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said, “A team of palaeontologists used LSF imaging to identify distinctive scales that surrounded a long umbilical scar in the Psittacosaurus specimen, similar to scars in certain living lizards and crocodiles. We call this kind of scar a belly button, and it is smaller in humans. This specimen is the first dinosaur fossil to preserve a belly button, which is due to its exceptional state of preservation.”

"There is ongoing debate regarding the legal ownership of this specimen and efforts to repatriate it to China have not been successful. Our international team of Australian, Belgian, British, Chinese and American members all hope for and support an amicable solution to this ongoing debate," the researchers wrote in their journal.

Image: Twitter@PalaeoPittman