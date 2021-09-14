Performance Of Lithium-sulfur Battery Can Be Enhanced Using Sugar, Study Claims

Lithium-sulfur batteries are being seen as a potential contender for lithium-ion batteries as a team from Melbourne's Monash University in Australia is trying to increase the former's viability by using sugar. In a study published in Nature Communications, the researchers claimed to have found a way to make lithium-sulfur batteries that can be recharged up to 1,000 times, reported ABC News Australia. The lithium-ion batteries were commercialized in the 1990s and are mostly used in electric vehicles (EVs), mobile phones and other consumer electronics.

Lithium-sulfur Vs lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-sulfur batteries are easy to manufacture as sulfur is available in abundance. Besides, they are also cost-effective and are able to store two to five times more energy per kilogram than lithium-ion ones. However, these qualities still don't make them the first choice as recharging the batteries over and over makes them degrade rapidly. The degradation of these batteries is mainly due to the expansion and contraction of electrodes that store energy. As per the research cited by ABC News, the "polysulfide shuttle" is another reason for their quick decay. The research explained that when lithium ions stick to the battery's sulfur electrode, a blanket of sulfur compounds known as polysulfide covers the electrode which shortens battery life.

On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries, are expensive to manufacture and are made using cobalt, nickel, and manganese that are in short supply around the world. However, they exceed in performance as they promise somewhere between 500 and 1,500 charge cycles as compared to lithium-sulfur batteries (50 charge cycles).

Using sugar as a breakthrough

According to the research, the team of Monash University is using sugar to solve the second problem of "polysulfide shuttle". The team noted that a glucose-based additive or sugar prevented the formation of the polysulfide cover on the lithium-sulfur electrode and thus increased the lifespan of the battery. Moreover, they also discovered that the additive also offered more space for lithium ions to interact with the sulfur and increased the battery's durability to 1,000 charging cycles, said the research's co-author, Mainak Majumder. However, the researchers informed about some technical challenges that need to be addressed before the widespread usage of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Image: Twitter/@LithiumCo