Perseverance Rover Gets Back To Digging New Layered Rocks In Search Of Ancient Water Clues

NASA's robotic explorer Perseverance has found a new target for its research as it is now digging up new layered rocks on the red planet. It is expected that this new research spot might yield a breakthrough since there is a possibility that these rocks must have been once submerged in water. Through a post shared on Twitter, Perseverance provided a glimpse of its new parking spot and the intriguing layered rocks in four new pictures that it beamed back to Earth.

"Peering inside to look at something no one’s ever seen. I’ve abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and get a look underneath. Zeroing in on my next target for #SamplingMars (sic)", wrote the robot.

The rover had first shared a glimpse about these rocks in its previous tweet where it revealed that such rocks are generally formed in water and might answer questions about the ancient Martian environment. "Get a load of these layers! I’m getting out my abrading tool to take a look inside. Layered rocks like this often form in water and can hold clues about what their environment used to be like. Let’s see if this would be another good place for #SamplingMars (sic)", read the tweet.

Perseverance and its rock collection

Earlier in September, Perseverance had collected rock samples from a different site with the hope to determine if there could potentially be a 'habitable sustained environment' on the red planet. Following the discovery, NASA had said that the rock samples will help scientists piece together the timeline of Mars' past and give an insight into the planet's volcanic activity and periods of persistent water. Perseverance's new project is the first after a two-week-long 'vacation' as the solar conjunction had disrupted all communications from Earth to the red planet. It is yet to be seen what the rover digs out this time from the new Martian soil.

Recently, the NASA scientists achieved another feat as they successfully conducted the 15th flight of its Ingenuity Mars helicopter. The flight lasted 128 seconds and was the first as part of Ingenuity's return journey to the Wright Brothers Field at the Octavia E. Butler landing site where it took its first Martian flight ever.

Image: Twitter/@NASAPersevere