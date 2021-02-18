Perseverance Rover Landing Time: When Will The Rover Touchdown On Mars? Know Details

Quick links:
Perseverance was manufactured by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and was launched on 30 July 2020, at 7:50 a.m. EDT (11:50 UTC). It is nicknamed Percy, and the size of this Mars rover is car-sized. It was designed for exploring one of the craters on Mars by the name Jezero crater and this was a part of NASA's Mars 2020 mission. According to the mars rover landing timelines, it is scheduled to land on Mars on the 18th of February 2021, at 3 p.m EST or 8 p.m UTC. Continue reading to know about the perseverance rover landing countdown.
Also read | Scientists 'accidentally Discover' Life Far Underneath The Ice Shelves Of The Antarctic
Also read | Astronomers Detect Residue Of Earth-like Planets Orbiting Four Dwarf Stars In Deep Space
The Perseverance rover has seven scientific instruments and it contains a total of 19 cameras along with two microphones. This rover is carrying the helicopter Ingenuity, which is an aircraft that is in the experimental stages as it will attempt the first powered flight on a planet other than the Earth. Objective wise, this Perseverance rover is dedicated to a total of four science objectives which is also going to support the Mars Exploration Program's science goals:
A total of 6 rovers have been dispatched to Mars and these are mentioned below:
Also read | NASA's 'Mars Helicopter' To Reach Red Planet This Week For Its First 'controlled Flight'
Also read | Scientists Discover Rare Backward Star, Rotating In The Opposite Direction