Perseverance Rover Landing Time: When Will The Rover Touchdown On Mars? Know Details

Perseverance was manufactured by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and was launched on 30 July 2020, at 7:50 a.m. EDT (11:50 UTC). It is nicknamed Percy, and the size of this Mars rover is car-sized. It was designed for exploring one of the craters on Mars by the name Jezero crater and this was a part of NASA's Mars 2020 mission. According to the mars rover landing timelines, it is scheduled to land on Mars on the 18th of February 2021, at 3 p.m EST or 8 p.m UTC. Continue reading to know about the perseverance rover landing countdown.

Also read | Scientists 'accidentally Discover' Life Far Underneath The Ice Shelves Of The Antarctic

Perseverance Rover Landing Time

Also read | Astronomers Detect Residue Of Earth-like Planets Orbiting Four Dwarf Stars In Deep Space

The Perseverance rover has seven scientific instruments and it contains a total of 19 cameras along with two microphones. This rover is carrying the helicopter Ingenuity, which is an aircraft that is in the experimental stages as it will attempt the first powered flight on a planet other than the Earth. Objective wise, this Perseverance rover is dedicated to a total of four science objectives which is also going to support the Mars Exploration Program's science goals:

Looking for habitability: identify past environments capable of supporting microbial life.

Seeking biosignatures: seek signs of possible past microbial life in those habitable environments, particularly in special rocks known to preserve signs over time.

Caching samples: collect core rock and "soil" samples and store them on the Martian surface.

Preparing for humans: test oxygen production from the Martian atmosphere.

Mars Rovers List

A total of 6 rovers have been dispatched to Mars and these are mentioned below:

Mars 2, Prop-M rover, 1971 Mars 2 landing failed taking Prop-M with it.

Mars 3, Prop-M rover, 1971 This was lost when Mars 3 lander stopped communicating 104.5 seconds after landing

Sojourner rover, Mars Pathfinder This landed successfully on July 4, 1997. Communications were lost on September 27, 1997.

Spirit (MER-A), Mars Exploration Rover This was launched on June 10, 2003,[10] landed on January 4, 2004. Nearly 6 years after the original mission limit, Spirit had covered a total distance of 7.73 km (4.80 mi) but its wheels became trapped in sand. The last communication received from the rover was on March 22, 2010.

Opportunity (MER-B), Mars Exploration Rover Launched on July 7, 2003 Landed on January 25, 2004.

Curiosity of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Mission by NASA Launched November 26, 2011 Landed at the Aeolis Palus plain near Aeolis Mons in Gale Crater on August 6, 2012. This rover known as Curiosity is still operational as of February 2021.



Also read | NASA's 'Mars Helicopter' To Reach Red Planet This Week For Its First 'controlled Flight'

Also read | Scientists Discover Rare Backward Star, Rotating In The Opposite Direction