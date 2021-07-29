Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Drops To 84% After 6 Months: Study

The efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus vaccine reportedly fell from 96 percent to 84 percent after six months of being vaccinated. The observations were recorded by a preprint report by medRxiv on Wednesday, July 28. "Efficacy peaked at 96.2 % during the interval from 7 days to 2 months of the second dose and declined gradually to 83.7 % from 4 months to post goes to to the data cutoff and average decline of 6% every two months was observed," ANI cited the report. The researchers are said to continue a follow-up to understand in-depth persistence of the effect of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines over time, the report added.

The data produced in the pre-report is to be reviewed. As per the report, the vaccine was said to deliver 91 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in the initial six months. Nevertheless, the study conducted in the US described that the efficacy of the vaccines keeps declining at a noteworthy rate, which leaves an inoculated person with just 50 percent immunity within 8 months. According to the experts, this study has laid the ground for the talks about the requirement of a third dose of the aforementioned Coronavirus vaccines.

Pfizer AstraZeneca COVID vaccine antibody levels may decline in 2-3months

Meanwhile, another study published in the Lancet Medical Journal on July 15 reported that total antibody concentration starts to decline in the sixth week after complete immunization with Pfizer AstraZeneca vaccines. According to the study, the antibody is given by more than 50% over 10 weeks. In the absence of ongoing antibodies synthesis, the antibody concentrations decay at a predictable, exponential rate, explained Professor Eleanor Riley, faculty at Immunology and Infectious Diseases, University of Edinburgh UK and an author of the study.

The researchers from the University College of London (UCL) studied that antibody levels dropping at the rate could begin to "wear off the protective effects" of the vaccines against the new variants. However, the frequency at which it is to happen is not ascertained in the study. The researchers have also noted that antibody levels are substantially higher following two doses of Pfizer vaccine than after both jabs of the AstraZeneca preventive, which is called Covishield in India, PTI reported.

According to the Lancet study, antibody levels in subjects were initially much higher in vaccinated people than those with before SARS-CoV-2 infection, author and researcher of the study Madhumita Shrotri from UCL Institute of Health Informatics said. However, there was a subsequent drop in the antibody levels over the course of 2-3months, Shrotri added.

"The decline in antibody concentrations in the immediate few weeks after vaccination is exactly what I would expect to see," Professor Eleanor Riley.

Even though there is a subsequent decrease in the antibody levels after approximately 6 weeks of getting vaccinated, the condition "is not necessarily a problem," clarified Professor Riley. She explained the parameters on which the antibody concentrations are measured. She also added that the cells take up a process called 'memory response' in the face of infections. “The two key parameters are first, the minimum concentration of antibodies required for protection and secondly, how quickly antibody concentrations can increase again in the face of infection (the so-called memory response)," she explained.

(Input: ANI)