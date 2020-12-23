Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Doesn't Have Severe Side Effects: Germany's Robert Koch Institute

Severe side effects from COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharma companies Pfizer and Biotech are a rare occurrence, a representative from Robert Koch Institute said on December 22. The vaccine is extremely effective, reliable and severe side effects are not common, ANI quoted a representative from the institute as saying. On December 2, the UK became the first country to authorize Pfizer-Biotech jabs, following which many countries including the US, Israel, Canada also gave it a go-ahead.

On December 21, the vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the European Commission in the European Union. The vaccine will be available to all EU countries at the same time and under the same conditions. The representative added that due to limited supply, people in Germany, where inoculation is expected to begin near Christmas, would have to continue taking proper precautions.

German health minister Jens Spahn earlier announced a detailed plan for the country’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign. Speaking at a virtual press conference, he said that "vulnerable" people would be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination. Germany, along with 26 other EU members, is scheduled to begin mass inoculation on December 27.

Vaccine priorities

Elaborating further, he said that Germany would receive limited doses of vaccines in the initial days, making it important to prioritise people who require it more. Spahn revealed that all citizens above the age of 80 years would be the first ones to get it. In addendum, residents and workers of nursing homes would also constitute the initial recipients.

Meanwhile, Germany became the latest European country to suspend all the UK bound flights amid growing concerns of an "out of control" new variant of coronavirus which is spreading at a much faster pace. Also, the country will be introducing restrictions for South African flights on Monday, December 21. Discovery of the new coronavirus variant in the UK and South Africa, as per German Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn, is a turn of events.

Image: AP