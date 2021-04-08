Pfizer Vaccine Vs Johnson And Johnson Vaccine: Side Effects, Efficacy Rate And More

Governments around the world have now released COVID vaccines for a number of people. But many people have been trying to find some additional information about the vaccines. So they have been searching for terms like Pfizer vaccine vs Johnson and Johnson vaccine. To help them, we have managed to gather some information about these two vaccines. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing about Pfizer vaccine vs Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer vaccine vs Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine (Data taken from Centers for Disease Control and Protection website)

The CDC’s website confirms the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy rate to be 95% of the clinical trials. The people will need to get both doses of this vaccine for total efficiency. Some side effects like tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea could be seen after a day or two of getting the vaccine. Here is some additional information about the Pfizer vaccine.

Name: BNT162b2

Manufacturer: Pfizer, Inc., and BioNTech

Type of Vaccine: mRNA

Number of Shots: 2 shots, 21 days apart

How it's Given: Shot in the muscle of the upper arm

Does NOT Contain: Eggs, preservatives, latex

Johnson and Johnson vaccine (Data taken from Centers for Disease Control and Protection website)

Talking about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the CDC’s website confirms the Johnson and Johnson vaccine efficacy rate to be 66.3% of the clinical trials. This is a single-shot vaccine and requires one dose, unlike the other two vaccines. According to the CDC, some people experience side effects including fever, chills, tiredness, and headache within 7 days of being vaccinated. Here is some additional information about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Name: JNJ-78436735

Manufacturer: Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Type of Vaccine: Viral Vector

Number of Shots: 1 shot

How it's Given: Shot in the muscle of the upper arm

Does NOT Contain: Eggs, preservatives, latex

Who should not take the COVID-19 Vaccination, according to the CDC:

People who have a severe allergic reaction, which is also known as anaphylaxis or an immediate allergic reaction to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should not take the mRNA vaccine READ | 'To be clear...': Elon Musk changes mind on COVID vaccine after raising doubts over safety

People who have experienced some allergic reactions after getting the first shot of the vaccine should avoid getting the second shot of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

An allergic reaction after taking any shot of the vaccine is considered severe. Because of this reaction, the vaccine user needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen. If there is no improvement, they will be required to go to the hospital.

A reaction within 4 hours of getting vaccinated is considered an immediate reaction. It can have some common symptoms including hives, swelling, or wheezing (respiratory distress).

Promo Image Source: Daniel Schludi on Unsplash