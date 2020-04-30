Piece Of Moon Goes For Sale At USD 2.5 Million, Check Details

One of the largest known lunar meteorites found on Earth is set for a private sale at London-based auction house on Thursday, April 30. The moon rock, which goes for sale at Christie’s, has been valued at 2 million pounds ($2.49 million) with a weight of over 13.5 kg.

Reports suggest that the rock was showered on the Sahara desert after probably getting struck off the moon’s surface by an asteroid or comet collision. The lunar meteorite is known as NWA 12691 and considered as the fifth largest piece of the moon ever found on earth.

Moon rocks are identified by specific textural, mineralogical, chemical and isotopic signatures since many of the common minerals found on Earth’s surface are rare or absent on the Moon. Furthermore, Moon rocks contain gases captured from the solar wind with isotopic ratios very different from the same gases found on Earth.

According to Christie’s, less than 650 kg of lunar meteorites have been found on Earth yet and a significant fraction is controlled by governmental institutions. Not even a milligram of material collected by Apollo mission is available for private ownership and decades may elapse before the discovery of another lunar meteorite with a sufficiently high total known weight to provide the possibility of additional spheres.

Lunar dynamo

Recently, researchers found out that the moon lost its magnetic field billions of years ago which was probably even stronger than the Earth’s field at present. They tried to pin down the timing of the end of the lunar dynamo, which was active during the period 4.25 to 3.56 billion years ago.

The intensity of the present-day magnetic field across much of the lunar surface indicates that the Moon currently does not have a global magnetic field. But the Apollo samples from Moon were analysed and its paleomagnetic measurements established that it generated a core dynamo with surface field intensities measuring to several tens of microtesla.

