Plants Remove Toxic Mercury Gas From Atmosphere By Absorbing, Depositing In Soil: Study

Plants can help to remove toxic mercury gas from the atmosphere as they absorb the gas and contribute to reducing the pollutant across the globe by depositing the element back into soils. In a recent study by the University of Massachusetts Lowell researchers published in the journal Nature Reviews - Earth & Environment, scientists claim that the process of plants removing mercury is similar to the absorption of carbon dioxide emissions. Each year, hundreds of tons of mercury are emitted into the atmosphere as a gas due to mining, burning coal and other such industrial processes.

When plants shed leaves and die, the mercury is again transferred to soil where large amounts eventually make their way into watersheds. This further threatens wildlife and other people who eat contaminated fish. Daniel Obrist, Professor at UMass Lowell also explained that exposure to high levels of mercury for a prolonged period can lead to neurological and cardiovascular complications among humans. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there is no safe level of mercury for humans.

The researchers wrote, “Vegetation uptake of atmospheric Hg(0) lowers the global atmospheric Hg burden by 660 Mg and reduces deposition to global oceans, which would receive an additional Hg deposition of 960 Mg per year without vegetation.” READ | Mexico City air pollution spikes to 6 times acceptable limit

Air Pollution Increase linked to 15% Covid-19 deaths

Last year, a separate study revealed that long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from COVID-19. The study published in Cardiovascular Research stated that around 15% of the deaths worldwide from COVID-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. In Europe the proportion was about 19%, in North America it was 17%, and in East Asia about 27%.

In their CVR paper, the researchers mentioned that a fraction of COVID-19 deaths could be avoided if the population were exposed to lower counterfactual air pollution without fossil fuel-related emissions. The researchers wrote, "The fraction of COVID-19 deaths that could be avoided if the population were exposed to lower counterfactual air pollution levels without fossil fuel-related and other anthropogenic [caused by humans] emissions.”

“Attributable fraction does not imply a direct cause-effect relationship between air pollution and COVID-19 mortality (although it is possible). Instead, it refers to relationships between two, direct and indirect, i.e. by aggravating co-morbidities [other health conditions] that could lead to fatal health outcomes of the virus infection," the study added.

