From Plasma Therapy To Administering Remdesivir; Doctors Around The World Urge Caution

As the world grapples to come up with a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken the world hostage, a few of the possible medications such as plasma therapy and the latest one Remdesivir have been doing the rounds as being the possible cure of the deadly virus.

Dr Rajveer Purohit, Urologist from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital while speaking with Republic TV elaborates on what exactly is plasma therapy and the challenges that come with it or other possible cures that have been doing the rounds.

READ | AIIMS To Conduct Clinical Trial Of Plasma Therapy; Will Seek Permission From DCGI

READ | Plasma Therapy In Experimental Stage, Not COVID Treatment Until ICMR Approves: Health Min

While speaking with Republic TV Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Dr Purohit asserted that the plasma therapy could be useful but added that very little data is available on it and it could prove to be a mistake for the governments to move ahead with massive investments in plasma therapy without the data. He hoped that a significant amount of data could be out in a few weeks.

"Plasma therapy is removing the red blood cells, the platelets as well as the white cells and taking whatever remains from the blood that is often useful for infection control. So its blood without the blood in it. Patients who recovered from COVID have antibodies to COVID that might help people who are actually sick," Dr Purohit said while explaining the plasma therapy.

"It is potentially promising but the real problem is that the published data on it is very little. Only three major papers published on it and there haven't been any randomised trials," he added.

While speaking on Remdesivir, Dr Purohit echoed similar sentiments as that of Plasma Therapy, sating that Remdesivir has also shown promising results, however, there is minimal data over it and better trials are needed as there are only a handful of trials done as on now.

"We are talking about making the investment potential to give these medicines to a million or two million people based on the trial of 80 patients, so we have to be really sure that these medicines are going to work before we start giving them out and they cause side effects that we are not aware of," he opined while elaborating on Remdesivir.

READ | NIH States Remdesivir Proves Effective Over placebo, Higher Recovery Rate After Using Drug

READ | Gilead's Remdesivir Trial Shows Improvement In COVID-19 Patients With Early Use

Over the subject of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) which India had exported to numerous countries upon US President Donald Trump's request to PM Modi, Dr Purohit stated that they have reduced the use of HCQ as it has severe side effects and death rates of patients who have been administered HCQ is found to be higher.

Purohit has praised India's attempt to contain the spread of the virus despite being the world's second-most populous country, "having population four times larger than America".

"India's aggressive and prompt action by the central government at an early stage before the disease spread was critical in preventing it," Dr Purohit concluded.