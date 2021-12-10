Pluto & The Moon Deserve Planetary Status In Our Solar System, Argues New Study

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) should modify its definition for a ‘planet’ as the current one is based on folklore and astrology, argues a new study. Currently, the IAU labels an astronomical body as a planet if it fulfils three criteria- first it should orbit the sun, second have sufficient mass and third, it should ‘clear’ the area around its orbit. As we know, our solar system has eight planets after Pluto was stripped of its status as a planet for failing to fulfil the third requirement since it shares its orbit with other objects. Interestingly, even Pluto and the Moon are planets according to the new research.

Current definition not scientific, claims study

Conducted by the researcher at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the study states that the current definition is not based on science but has its roots linked to folklore and astrology. The experts argue that the new definition should rather be based on the factors such as the geological activity of the astronomical object. However, this would lead to the inclusion of even thousands of asteroids in our solar system as planets. Study author Charlene E. Detelich said as per Daily Mail-

For the term planet, myself and most planetary scientists consider round icy moons to be planets. They all have active geologic processes that are driven by a variety of internal processes, as does any world with enough mass to reach hydrostatic equilibrium.

Before presenting their argument about the new definition, the team of researchers reviewed 400 years of literature on planetary science for a period of five years and found that the definition for planets formulated by Galileo in the 1630s is being forgotten. The experts noted in their study that Galileo had called a geologically active astronomical body as a planet, a definition which was used until the 20th century, however, its popularity declined owing to the negligence towards planetary science.

"We've shown through bibliometrics that there was a period of neglect when astronomers were not paying as much attention to planets. And it was during that period of neglect that the transmission of the pragmatic taxonomy that had come down from Galileo got interrupted", planetary scientist Phillip Metzger from the University of Central Florida said as per Daily Mail.

As convincing as the argument for the new definition might sound, adopting it would make all the asteroids and Moons of different planets a planet themselves. According to NASA, Jupiter has a total of 79 Moons circling it along with Saturn and Uranus that respectively have 82 and 27 moons each. So if the new definition emerges strong enough, the number of planets in our solar system will reach well beyond 200.

(Image: NASA)