PM Modi Addresses IISF 2020, Invites Global Community To Innovate And Grow In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the inauguration of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, where he lauded India for its rich legacy in science, technology and innovation, talking about the challenges that the country faced in the respective fields. "India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems but India wants to do more," he said.

"The biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters.Our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning and want scientists to grow with best of world talent," PM Modi added.

India ready to improve research environment: PM

PM Modi also remarked that India was now emerging as a trustworthy centre for scientific learning, calling on the global scientific community to grow along with the country. Inviting the global community to innovate in India, PM Modi cited the country's success in the space sector. "All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning. At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent. No wonder India has become active in hosting hackathons," he said.

"The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission. Government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment here," he added.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth edition of the IISF is being held virtually organised jointly by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Vijnana Bharti, the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The theme of the IISF 2020 is 'Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare'. Over one lakh registrations have been recorded for the event.

(With Agency Inputs)