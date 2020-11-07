PM Modi Congratulates ISRO For Successful Launch Of PSLV-C49 Satellite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India's space industry for the successful launch of the PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission even amid the challenges and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the highly-anticipated mission, apart from a PSLV rocket, nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched. The PSLV rocket was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Saturday around 3:02 pm, marking the first launch for the year of 2020.

I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Read: ISRO Begins Countdown For Launch Of India's Radar Imaging Satellite PSLV-C49 On November 7

Read: ISRO Releases Draft Policy To Boost Private Players' Participation In Space Communications

ISRO launches PSLV rocket

As per the details released by ISRO, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) is a four-state rocket and is 44.5 m in total height. The two earth storable liquid engines are places in the uppermost stage of the rocket, it added. The rocket is fuelled by the propellant Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) and the overall weight of PSLV-C49 is 320 tonnes. Also known as 'workhorse of ISRO', this series of carriers have been highly successful in ISRO's multiple missions to launch satellites into the various orbital levels of the space.

The space agency informed that Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV) primary payload EOS-01, earlier known as RISAT-2BR2 is an earth observation satellite that has been designed for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. Earth Observation Satellite also known as Earth remote Sensing Satellite is a satellite designed to observe the earth from orbit. This includes spy satellites and similar ones intended for non-military uses including environmental monitoring, meteorology, cartography and others.

According to ISRO's statement, currently, India operated the largest constellation of remote sensing satellites. The data recorded from these satellites is then used for various modern-day applications including covering agriculture, environment and disaster management, water resources and more.

Read: ISRO Recruitment: Applications Open For 55 Posts In ISRO SAC Recruitment Till October 15

Read: Private Sector Will Be A Co-traveller In India & ISRO's Space Sector Journey: MoS PMO