PM Modi To Launch Voice Of Indian Space Sector 'Indian Space Association (ISpA)' On Oct 11

In a bigger push to the Indian space sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian Space sector, called the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11, Monday.

During the launch event, PM will also interact with the eminent leaders and representatives of the space industry. The information regarding the same was provided by the Prime Minister’s office on Saturday, October 9.

The ISpA to be launched by PM Modi is expected to become the face and voice of space research in India. The organisation will be tasked to interact with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies, in policy advocacy. Further, the government has also placed the responsibility of making India a prominent contributor to the world of space and technology on the new organisation. As per the government, the ISpA will help India to become self-reliant and technologically advanced, and a prominent player in the space arena. The launch of the ISpA is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Leading domestic and international firms with outstanding skills in space and satellite technology are represented in the ISpA.

Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited are among its founding members. Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, and Maxar India are among the other core members, according to the PMO.

FDI push for Indian Space Sector

Besides, the Union government is anticipated to announce a new foreign direct investment strategy for the space sector, which is presently being reviewed by the ministries. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space, applauded the initiative encouraging international firms to collaborate with Indian enterprises in the space industry, saying there's an immense potential for a long-term relationship that would benefit both parties.

The Union government approved reforms in the space sector in October 2020, allowing commercial businesses to participate. After this, ISRO published a proposal of a new Spacecom Policy 2020 to govern the commercial use of satellites, orbital slots, and ground stations for communication purposes. The policy allows private companies to apply for permission to build new communication satellites and ground stations.

