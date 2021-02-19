'Proud To Be Part', NASA Director Mike Watkins On Perseverance's Successful Mars Landing

A NASA Rover has landed on Mars in an ambitious quest to bring backs rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the Red Planet. The rover sent back images of the surface of the planet shortly after touching down on the first day, the space agency said the Perseverance plunged through the atmosphere and settled down on to the surface in the high-risk mission manoeuvre.

READ | China Admits Casualties In Galwan Valley Clash; Details Of 4 PLA Soldiers Killed Disclosed

NASA Director Mike Watkins reacted to the successful touchdown and said that there is something special about the first few days on Mars.

"This first few days on Mars, I always think it's some sense or most magical. All of the great panoramas and the colour photos and great science and our sample acquisition and helicopter fly. You will follow along with those and see them in the coming months. But there is something special about the first few days because we have just landed a representative of the planet Earth on a place on Mars that no one has ever been to, no one has ever seen it, except the orbital imagery from the few hundred miles above Mars. I believe that magical sense that we bring is a lot of the reason that JPL and NASA exist. I and everyone in the lab are very proud to be part of that," he said.

READ | 'I'm Safe On Mars': NASA's Perseverance Lands On Red Planet After '7 Minutes Of Terror'

NASA's deputy project manager for Perseverance Matt Wallace said that high definition images and videos will be accessible.

"The first time we are going to be able to see ourselves in a high definition video when not on another planet. We put commercial ruggedised cameras at various locations on the vehicle, three of them looking up, big supersonic parachute one on the descent stage looking down at the rover, one on the rover that looks up and then one we have on the rover looking down as well and so we think we are going to capture some spectacular image," he said.

"I think we have captured hopefully some pretty spectacular videos and they come with the microphone as well. We are hoping that we bring at least one still image from those cameras to the table tomorrow from the descent stage looking down at the rover and that's going to be a remarkable image" Wallace added.

READ | Indian-origin Scientist Dr Swati Mohan Leads NASA's Op Perseverance Rover Landing On Mars

NASA's Perseverance Lands On Mars

NASA’s perseverance on February 18 made a historic touchdown on Mars’ surface at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST). The explorer landed safely following ‘7 minutes of terror’ as dubbed by NASA, following which, JPL made an official announcement in its mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. NASA’s 2,263-pound (1,026-kilogram) robotic vehicle descended on the western edge of Isidis. The explorer, which hit the landing site, Jezero Crater, will begin its mission to search signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples of rock and regolith, broken rock and soil, for its separate return mission to Earth.

READ | PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Visva-Bharati University Today