In AI Push, PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Artificial Intelligence Summit 'RAISE 2020'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) named ‘RAISE 2020’ on October 5, which is being jointly organised by the ministry of electronics & information technology and NITI Aayog.

'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020' (RAISE 2020) will be a global meeting to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility, the ministry said.

As per reports, the summit will be held from October 5 to 9, 2020 and is being organised by the ministry and NITI Aayog. The inauguration event will be attended by minister of Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, renowned global AI expert Professor Raj Reddy, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, among others.

On the second day of the summit, Professor Raj Reddy will hold a session about developing voice-enabled AI that removes linguistic barriers. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Brad Smith, president and legal head of Microsoft Global will also participate in sessions.

Talks on building inclusive AI

RAISE 2020 is said to have a dedicated session on building inclusive artificial intelligence tools that empower over one billion citizens. Jenny Lay Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer of Microsoft will also share her views during the session. Anita Bhatia, assistant secretary-general, deputy executive director of UN Women will deliver a keynote in this session, which will have an all-women panel curated by UN Women.

The ministry said that over 15,000 stakeholders so far from across academia, the research industry and government representatives from around the world have registered for RAISE 2020.

Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to USD 957 billion to India's economy by 2035. "India is uniquely positioned to become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said. The summit aims to help create a data-rich environment, which is a stepping stone to eventually transform lives globally, he added.

(Image credits: PTI)