'Rare Blue Whales': New 'pygmy' Population Discovered With Help Of Nuclear Bomb Detectors

A team of scientists led by UNSW Sydney have discovered a new population of pygmy blue whales in the middle of the Indian Ocean with the help of nuclear bomb detecters. Scientists and conservationists found the smallest subspecies of blue whales, which is extremely rare, an estimated that less than 0.15 percent in the Southern Hemisphere have survived. The whales' powerful singing was recorded by underwater nuclear bomb detectors as far north as the Sri Lankan coastline, the East Indian Ocean, and the Kimberley coast in northern Western Australia.

Scientists used data from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, which has been monitoring the sound of our oceans for evidence of nuclear bomb testing since 2002, the NSW university informed in the news release. “We don’t know how many whales are in this group, but we suspect it’s a lot by the enormous number of calls we hear," the lead author of the study published on Tuesday said in a UNSW's news release. Pygmy blue whales are the smallest members of the blue whale family. They can reach up to 24 metres’ long, which is almost the length of two standard buses.

“Blue whales in the Southern Hemisphere are difficult to study because they live offshore and don’t jump around – they're not show-ponies like the humpback whales,” said Prof. Rogers of UNSW.

Blue whales may be the biggest animals in the world, but they’re also some of the hardest to find.@UNSWScience researchers are confident they’ve discovered a new population of pygmy blue whales, the smallest subspecies of blue whales. 🐋 #WorldOceansDayhttps://t.co/wiiqWpN5bv — UNSW (@UNSW) June 8, 2021

Marine biologists, including the acclaimed Tracey Rogers, a co-author on the paper published June 8, described that the newly discovered new population was detected using this data for over a decade to monitor whales. The data was previously been used to confirm the existence of blue whales population in the north-western Indian Ocean in January.

This had spiked the total number of blue whale populations to five. “The song of the blue whale differs depending on the population it makes it easy to identify a possible new population, however, without seeing the whales in the wild, it can be difficult to confirm,” Australian scientists said in a statement. Dr Leroy compared the acoustic features of the song with the three other blue whale song-types known in the Indian Ocean, as well as with four types of Omura’s whale songs (another whale in the area) – but the evidence pointed towards this being an entirely new population of blue whales.

[Unlike many other types of whales, blue whales rarely breach the surface, preferring to stay hidden underwater. Photo: Unsplash.]

“Finding a new population of pygmy blue whales in the Southern Hemisphere is exciting,” Tracey said. “The conservation community has been concerned for Southern Hemisphere blue whales for some time because their populations have not recovered as well as other whale species since hunting stopped. This new population increases the global population that we did not realize was there before.”

Bomb detecters can help monitor marine environment

The lead author furthermore said that it was interesting that the same system that keeps the world safe from nuclear bombs allowed the scientists to find new whale populations, which in the long-term can help them study the health of the marine environment. She explained that the blue whales don’t breach or slap their pectoral flippers, and travel in small groups or alone and have a low profile in the water due to sleek blue bodies, therefore the scientists rely heavily on audio recordings for their detection.

(SOUND ON)#scientists led by @unsw Science's @TraceyLRogers from @unswbees are confident they’ve discovered a new population of pygmy blue whales in the Indian Ocean.

And it was the whales’ powerful #singing – recorded by underwater bomb detectors – that gave them away. pic.twitter.com/j6LCIXCAKs — UNSW Science (@UNSWScience) June 8, 2021

Another scientist Emmanuelle Leroy explained that the detection was possible because the blue whales’ song is repeated again and again with a regular interval during hours. Plus, it is also very stable over a long period of time. While the song of the humpback whales changes across years, the blue whales have the same song since they were recorded in the 1960s for some populations. However, the pitch of their song is slightly but consistently decreasing over time, although the scientists do not know the reason.