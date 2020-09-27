Sweden Develops New Covid-19 Testing Method, Promises To Be Cheaper, Faster And Accurate

In a major crackdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, a method for fast, cheap, yet accurate testing for COVID-19 infection has been developed by a team of researchers. Researchers from Karolinska Institute led a study that was published in the journal Nature Communications.

The method enables the upscaling of the diagnostics and simplifies the testing from expensive reaction steps. This makes the method particularly attractive for places and situations with limited resources. The method will also help in moving resources from expensive diagnostics to other parts of the care chain and is equally interesting for repeated testing.

Principal investigator Bjorn Reinius who is also the research leader at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at Karolinska Institute said that the method was effectively finished already by the end of April and was made available online thereafter.

"We started working on the issue of developing a readily available testing method as soon as we saw the developments in Asia and southern Europe, and before the situation reached crisis point in Sweden. Our method was effectively finished already by the end of April, and we then made all the data freely available online."

Making the current methods simpler without markedly compromising their accuracy means that more and faster testing can be carried out, which would help to reduce the rate of transmission and facilitate earlier-stage care.

WHO Chief Dismisses Claims On The Origin Of COVID

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom on Saturday dismissed claims surrounding the origins of the novel Coronavirus, saying that the virus happened 'naturally.' Dr Tedros Adhanom in the press brief also stated that if there is a change in the opinion on the origins of the virus, it should be arrived at 'scientifically'.

“The virus has happened naturally. These are all the publications we know, and if there is anything that will change this, it should come through the proper scientific process,” said Tedros Adhanom.

Dr Tedros' statement comes shortly after a Chinese scientist in exile vowed to publish proof backing her allegations saying that the virus is not from nature, adding that it has been created in a Wuhan lab. The Chinese virologist also claimed that the Chinese government and the WHO knew about the human-to-human transmission much before they made it public alleging that they had a fair idea of how badly it could affect the world if not contained

