Renowned DRDO Scientist Narayana Murthy Assumes Interim Charge Of BrahMos Aerospace

Senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr BVHS Narayana Murthy took up the interim charge of missile manufacturing company BrahMos Aerospace Corporation on Tuesday, November 30. Murthy, who is renowned for his contribution to R&D in the defence sector, is also the Director-General of Missiles and Strategic Systems (DGMSS) in DRDO. In an interview with news agency ANI, BrahMos officials said, "Distinguished scientists Dr Narayana Murthy has been given the interim charge of the BrahMos Aerospace Corporation which manufactures the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for the Indian Armed forces".

Senior DRDO scientist Narayan Murthy given additional charge of BrahMos Aerospace



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/z5O51rGV3F pic.twitter.com/dpVQe4t41c — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 1, 2021

The officials further informed that the said appointment is an interim agreement and that the DGMSS is already in BrahMos Aerospace's Board of Directors. According to ANI, Murthy assumed charge on November 30 with Sudhir Mishra's superannuation in view as the latter completed his seven-year term on the same day. A Chief architect of advanced Onboard Computers (OBC) technologies for missile systems and other defence applications, Murthy has made transformative contributions to make India self-reliant in advanced Real-time Embedded Computers, mission computing systems and other avionics technologies.

More about Narayana Murthy

Murthy has played major roles in the development and demonstration of avionics systems that helped expand India's collection of cruise missiles. He led the design and development of advanced Avionics for "Mission Shakti," India's first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT) and Long-Range Missile Agni 5, and also has a significant contribution to the development of the Agni series of missiles and other guided weapon systems.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from REC, Warangal, Murthy joined DRDO in the year 1986 after completing his M.Tech from JNTU, Hyderabad and receiving a PhD in Computer Science from IIIT, Hyderabad. The long list of his contributions also includes the pioneering for Long Range Smart Guided systems with precision strike capabilities as he led the conceptualization, design and development of the Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW).

Owing to his works in over three decades, Murthy has been conferred with multiple prestigious awards. He has been conferred with Honorary Fellowship of Computer Society of India along with awards such as the Agni Award for Excellence in Self Reliance, DRDO Scientist of the Year Award, Path Breaking Research/Outstanding Technology Development Award and DRDO Performance Excellence Award.

Image: ANI