Reprocessed Uranium Fuel More Efficient For Environment, Study On Nuclear Power Proposes 

With an ever-evolving world and its endless energy requirements, today’s challenge lies in curbing global warming while meeting these energy demands. In an attempt to find a holistic answer, a group of scientists from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, analyzed the environmental impact of nuclear power generation. This they did through a less used measure of extracting volumes of resources from the lithosphere during the life cycle of this process.

Nuclear power generation is being pushed forward as the face to meet our energy demands, an alternative energy source, in order to limit the deterioration of the environment that fossil fuels have caused.

How the research was conducted

The research paper focused on the mining techniques, the nuclear reactor types, the type of uranium fuel cycle system used during nuclear power generation, and how these impact the environment. They also took into consideration different grades of uranium ore mined and how it affected the total material requirement (TMR).

Any energy source should undergo a life cycle assessment (LCA) to determine how it affects the environment. As a result, numerous studies have examined the life cycle of cumulative energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with nuclear-generated electricity. However, most of these studies focused on GHG emissions and energy consumption, which could lead to a less comprehensive assessment of the environmental impact and long-term viability of nuclear-generated electricity.

What the research found

The researchers discovered that enriched uranium fuel had the greatest TMR coefficient (indicating mining intensity), followed by nuclear fuel, reprocessed uranium fuel, mixed oxide (MOX) fuel, and yellow cake. The TMR coefficient was also heavily influenced by the grade of uranium ore, which meant that TMR differed dramatically between mining methods. The TMR for in situ leachings was the lowest. The mining method, on the other hand, had a greater impact on resource use than on GHG emissions.

Speaking about the study, Professor Eiji Yamasue said, "We found that a closed cycle that reprocesses uranium fuel uses 26% lower resources than an open cycle that does not reuse its by-products"

Furthermore, it was shown that nuclear power generated used natural resources similarly to renewable energy and substantially less than thermal power generation. Furthermore, the TMR of nuclear power generation and the global warming potential revealed extremely divergent trajectories. Nuclear power generates emits fewer greenhouse gases and uses fewer natural resources, making it an environmentally-friendly form of energy.

This paper was made available online on 8 June 2022 and published in Volume 363 of the Journal of Cleaner Production on 20 August 2022.

