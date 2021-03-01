Research Suggests Slime Mold Saves Memories Without Nervous System; Defies What's Known

Researchers have identified a single-cell slime mold called Physarum polycephalum that saves memories but has no nervous system, according to a study at the Technical University in Munich. The ability to preserve and recover information gives an organism an advantage when searching for food or avoiding harmful environments, and has been traditionally linked to organisms that have a nervous system.

Slime mold saves memories without brain

The study was conducted by researchers at the Max-Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) and the Technical University of Munich. Researchers Mirna Kramar and Karen Alim released the study that suggests Physarum polycephalum, the slime mold that lives on moist dung, soil and wood weaves memories of encounters into its body and uses those memories to make future decisions, as per the University website. Giant unicellular slime mold Physarum polycephalum responds to a nutrient source. The organism entirely consists of interlaced tubes of varying diameters.

Read: Antibodies After COVID-19 Infection Gives Short-term Coronavirus Protection: Study

Read: Czechs Tighten Restrictions Amid Surge Of New Virus Variant

Having memory about the environment is key in making decisions. The concept of memory is traditionally associated with organisms possessing a nervous system. Karen Alim has said, “It is very exciting when a project develops from a simple experimental observation", according to the Technical University Munich. Researchers Mirna Kramar and Karen Alim in the study suggest that Physarum polycephalum, the slime mold that lives on moist dung, soil and wood, “weaves memories of food encounters” into its body and uses those memories to make future decisions, according to the news release by Technical University Munich. Giant unicellular slime mould Physarum polycephalum responds to a nutrient source. The organism entirely consists of interlaced tubes of varying diameters.

Read: Scientists Raise Alarm About Nipah Virus, Say 'it Could Cause Next Pandemic'

Read: Male Lyrebirds Mimic Deceptive Sounds To Trick Females Into Mating, Says Study

To better understand how the mold stores its memories, the scientists had to explain the mechanisms that form that imprint. As a part of the experiment, they merged microscopic observations of the mold’s tubular network with theoretical modelling, as per the website. They discovered that when Physarum detects food, it releases a chemical that goes from the location where the food was spotted throughout the network, softening the tubes. It makes the entire organism redirect its movements towards the food. “The gradual softening is where the existing imprints of previous food sources come into play and where information is stored and retrieved,” said Kramar, a biological physics researcher at Max-Planck Institute, as quoted by the news release. Alim said that the results of the experiment play an important role in understanding the manner of this ancient organism.