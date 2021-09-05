Researchers Analyse Past Tsunami Events Around Japan, Chile To Predict Future Disasters

\Scientists from Japan and USA's Virginia Tech university have joined forces to predict future tsunamis by analysing the past in the backdrop of the adverse past of coastal regions around the globe. The team will be led by Tina Dura, an assistant professor of Coastal Hazards in Virginia Tech's Department of Geosciences.

What Causes A Tsunami?

Tsunamis are generally caused when underwater earthquakes lead to the collision of tectonic plates onto one another, making the oceans spill over to the coasts. Besides, landslides along the coastal regions and volcanic eruptions can also bring large scale inundation. The tusnamis caused in the Indian ocean (2004), Chile (2010) and Japan (2011) are the most infamous ones.

How Does Dura's Team Predict?

According to the research published in Nature Geoscience, Dura and her team examined the region around Japan in the Pacific ocean to study the tectonic plates that have shown the most instability. Interestingly, the study found that plates that were considered dormant have also created a considerable scale of tsunamis in the past. Detailing on the assignment, Dura said, Ït is still too difficult to predict when a tsunami may strike if we only consider the recent past. Some coastlines have not experienced a recent large tsunami, so we may underestimate the potential for infrequent but large and destructive tsunami events".

Earlier, geologists had visited North-central Chile to retrieve the sand which was hit by a massive 8.3 magnitude earthquake back on September 16, 2015. Reportedly, the team examined the sand beds deposited and preserved along the coasts, which are near the active subduction zones and have caused earthquakes measuring over 8 magnitude on the ritcher scale in the last century. "Visiting North-central Chile and seeing the tsunami evidence firsthand really drove home the power of this hands-on geological effort to better understand the tsunami hazards", said Dura.

The findings showed that the 2015 tsunami had deposited a thinner and younger sand bed, in a coastal wetland in Tongo Bay, when compared using pre and post-tsunami satellite images. However, the researchers found a thicker bed beneath the younger one, by analysing the historical maps, which was traced to 1922 using the radionuclide dating method.

Robert Weiss, director of Virginia Tech Centre for Coastal Studies said, "This is essential information that the Chilean government or the towns withing the potential threatened region could take action with to help mitigate the human toll of a tsunami".