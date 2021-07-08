Researchers Develop New AI Technology For Early Identification Of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian males, and it is also the leading cause of death from cancer. Researchers recently created a diagnostic tool that uses artificial intelligence to detect asymptomatic prostate cancer in seconds. Early detection is critical for effective treatment, yet men frequently avoid going to the doctor and skipping diagnostic testing until it's too late. Their findings were reported in the journal Scientific Reports.

AI tech for early detection of prostate cancer

Now, an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm created at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, may be able to detect the disease early through routine computed tomography (CT) scans, allowing for inadvertent detection. The technology, which was created in partnership with specialists at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, works by analysing CT images for tell-tale symptoms of prostate cancer, which is difficult even for a well-trained human eye to detect.

Because of the high radiation doses required, CT imaging is not suited for routine cancer screening, but the AI approach might be used to do a cancer check whenever men have their abdomen or pelvis scanned for other reasons. Dr Ruwan Tennakoon of RMIT University said CT scans were good for diagnosing bone and joint disorders, but even radiologists had trouble spotting prostate tumours on the images.

He said, "We've trained our software to see what the human eye can't, with the aim of spotting prostate cancer through incidental detection. It's like training a sniffer dog - we can teach the AI to see things that we can't with our own eyes, in the same way a dog can smell things human noses can't."

Prostate cancer is slow-growing cancer that is often discovered by chance, so it can go untreated for years. It was anticipated that it would be responsible for 12% of male cancer deaths in Australia by 2020.

How Artificial Intelligence works

Researchers from RMIT and St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne looked at CT scans of asymptomatic people with and without prostate cancer for the study, which was published in Nature's Scientific Reports. The scientists used AI software to train it to hunt for disease-related features in a range of scans and to know exactly where to look for them, eliminating the need to manually crop the images. The AI outperformed radiologists who examined the same photos, detecting malignant growths in seconds instead of minutes. Furthermore, with each scan, the AI improved, learning and adapting to read photos from various devices and detecting even the tiniest anomalies.

Professor John Thangarajah, RMIT's Head of Artificial Intelligence, said the study highlighted how AI can and should be used to benefit the public good. The multidisciplinary team, which includes researchers from RMIT's School of Engineering and School of Computing Technologies, is searching for commercial partners that are interested in developing software to further integrate AI technology with hospital equipment in preparation for clinical trials.

