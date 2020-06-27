Immune Cells Involved In Protection Against COVID-19 Identified, May Lead To New Vaccine

In breakthrough research, scientists have identified the immune warrior cells that generate defense mechanisms in the body against the SARS-CoV-2 in patients and healthy donors. Published in the Journal of American Association for The Advancement of Science and journal Science Immunology, the study revealed that infected people harbour T cells that target the virus—and may help them recover, a finding integral to the vaccine development against the COVID-19 disease.

A team led by Shane Crotty and Alessandro Sette, immunologists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, experimented to find out which viral protein pieces would provoke the powerful T cell responses. They then exposed immune cells from 10 patients who had successfully recovered from mild cases of COVID-19. According to the researchers, aided by the team from the University of California in the US, two out of 10 healthy individuals haboured the cellular defenses against the SARS-CoV-2 with highly reactive T cells and were found to have been recovered from other coronaviruses.

Read: IMF Projects Steep 4.5% Contraction Of Indian Economy As Coronavirus, Lockdown Bites

Read: Coronavirus Safety Measures To Follow For Safe Travel To European Countries

Can help create better vaccines

Virologist Angela Rasmussen of Columbia University said, “This is encouraging data.” Patients that were suffering from severe respiratory symptoms due to the novel coronavirus infection can now be administered with the immune response in the form of virus-attacking T cells due to the new discovery. Although the studies don’t clarify whether people who recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection would be able to fight the resurgence of the disease with strong T cell responses to it. “It is unclear yet whether T cells bode well for the development of long-term protective immunity,” Rasmussen said, adding, “findings could also help researchers create better vaccines.”

Scientists used the bioinformatics tools and detected virus-specific killer T cells in 70 percent of the subjects, which they documented in the journal Cell. Scientist Alessandro Sette, immunologists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, confirmed in the study, “The immune system sees this virus and mounts an effective immune response.” the recent study seconds the research earlier posted as a preprint on medRxiv on 22 April by immunologist Andreas Thiel of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin and colleagues. They identified helper T cells targeting the spike protein in 15 out of 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Read: Egypt Secures $5.2 Billion IMF Loan Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Read: WWE Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 30 As Company Braces For Weekly Testing: Reports

(Images Credit: WHO research study on vaccine/ Open Access Journal Nature)