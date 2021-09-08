Researchers Find Ant Teeth Possible Future Tool To Make Tech More Efficient

Scientists are working each passing day to make technology easier to access and use. Size plays a major part in terms of electronics and shrinking such products is a major part of development for gadget makers around the world. In order to make such a move possible without compromising on strength, researchers are now looking at ants and how to use ant teeth to make products.

What is the Ant teeth technology idea?

Engineers are now trying to build tiny yet strong parts in gadgets. Following on this thought train, experts are now looking at ant teeth, which happens to be one of the strongest yet tiny items humans know of. The insects miniature tooth is thinner than a strand of human hair, however, strong enough to cut through sturdy leaves.

Ant teeth are made of equally distributed zinc atoms which allow the insect to crunch on practically anything without suffering damage. According to researchers, this same idea can one day be applied to human-made tools. This will now only increase the strength of human-made products but also help decrease the size.

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, “the sharpness-related force reductions lead to significant energy savings, and can also enable organisms, especially smaller ones, to puncture, cut, and grasp objects that would not be accessible with plain or biomineralized tools”. The researchers, through their study, tried to understand the science behind the ant teeth and thus used the tooth in various tests.

Following the probe, it was learnt that the zinc is equally distributed inside ant teeth providing the insect with the strength to crunch on anything at all. Interestingly, the ant teeth are strong to crunch through human skin without suffering damage, which even humans will be unable to do. The evenly distributed zinc provides equal force across the teeth making it a hard and strong material despite its meagre size.

"This homogeneity appears to enable sharper, more precisely sculpted “tools” than materials with biomineral inclusions do, and also eliminates the inclusions that could be susceptible to fracture," the study paper said. Based on the study’s results, future gadgets and products could use the 'ant teeth technology' to make quality products without compromising on the size or weight of the item.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK