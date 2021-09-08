Researchers Reveal The Gene Responsible For Stripes & Splotches In Domestic Cats

Recent findings have explained the emergence of stripes and splotches present in cats. According to a study published in the Nature Communications journal, it has come to light that a particular gene in domestic cats plays a vital role in the development of the traditional tabby stripe pattern all over the body. It was found in the research that the stripe pattern of a cat is seen in embryonic tissue even before the growth of hair follicles.

The research world has understood how the science behind the investigation into domestic animals, how to breed for a specific pattern, but very little is known about the emergence of the strip. The author of the new report, Gregory S. Barsh, has claimed that this "really has been an unsolved mystery." The research belonged to the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Alabama and the Stanford University School of Medicine, and team members included Barsh, Christopher B. Kaelin, and Kelly A. McGowan.

Researchers reveal the gene responsible for stripes in cats

Citing a 1952 study paper named "The Chemical Basis of Morphogenesis," Barsh explained the reaction-diffusion process in which two chemicals, one that stimulates gene activity and the other inhibits the gene, resulting in a regular and alternating stripe pattern in cats. The researchers who studied the coat pattern believe this process is involved in the emergence of the stripes in cats, Barsh and the team confirmed the hypothesis. The gene Dkk4 and the protein it produces play a vital role in the production of strips in cats. Gene Dkk4 is the inhibitor in the process, said Barsh.

During the research, many feral cats were castrated and released in order to reduce overpopulation and improve the health of feral cats, while many pregnant cats were also spayed. The embryos of the cats which were at the early growth stage were removed from the cat and researchers collected the embryonic tissue to carry out the research. The researcher observed the patterns in the tissue at the different stages of growth in the embryos.

Dr. Barsh noticed a pattern and she described it as thick and thin areas of tissue in the top layer of the embryonic skin, which was never observed before. Researchers claimed that the same pattern in an adult cat's coat as stripes or blotches appears first in the embryo before there are any hair follicles. According to Dr. Kaelin, the thick and thin pattern was the precursor of stripes, and the only molecule that stood out from the rest was this Dkk4, also known as Dickkopf 4, which was responsible for the gene product in frogs as well.



(IMAGE: Unsplash)