Researchers Examine Recovered Patients For Post COVID-19 Fatigue Syndrome

As the world continues to reel under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, most people testing positive for the infection experience it as a short-term illness. However, recent evidence emerging out of a significant minority of recovered patients underlines possible post COVID-19 fatigue. Referred to as 'long haulers', the fatigue can leave people with aching muscles and difficulties in concentrating.

While speaking to international media, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that it was a “very serious problem” and added that some people even have long-term effects that look like post COVID-19 fatigue. Meanwhile, Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Leicester, said that this fatigue itself can take lots of different guises.

Linking previous studies in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome to infectious outbreaks, experts have said that COVID-19 trigged fatigue could give new insights into how chronic fatigue could occur more generally.

Physical fatigue

According to reports, people who have been admitted to intensive care units, experience muscle loss thereby causing physical fatigue. Others are left with lung damage leading to breathlessness. In addition, there are other physical losses that are less clear as of now. The infection not only causes blood clots in the lungs but also neurological symptoms like mood swings, anxiety, and depression, as per reports.

This comes as the World Health Organisation nullified the conjecture that novel coronavirus can be airborne, through the smaller particles in the air that can infect people. The nodal health agency's technical lead said that the disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

Image credits: AP