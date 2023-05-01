Revolutionary AI Tool Breakthrough Enables Spotting Cancer With Unprecedented Accuracy

A group of medical professionals, including doctors, scientists, and researchers, have created an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can precisely detect cancer. They believe that this innovation could enhance the speed of diagnosis for the disease and expedite patients' access to treatment, reported UK-based The Guardian.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is responsible for approximately 10 million deaths per year worldwide, which accounts for nearly one in six deaths. Despite the high mortality rate, early detection and prompt treatment can result in a cure for many cases of the disease.

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the Institute of Cancer Research in London, and Imperial College London have developed an AI tool capable of distinguishing between cancerous and non-cancerous growths detected on CT scans. As per a study published in the Lancet's eBioMedicine journal, the algorithm has demonstrated superior efficiency and effectiveness when compared to existing methods.

“In the future, we hope it will improve early detection and potentially make cancer treatment more successful by highlighting high-risk patients and fast-tracking them to earlier intervention,” The Guardian quoted Dr Benjamin Hunter, a clinical oncology registrar at the Royal Marsden and a clinical research fellow at Imperial.

CT scans of 500 patients used: Report

By utilising radiomics, the team created an AI algorithm using CT scans from approximately 500 patients with significant lung nodules. This technique enables the extraction of crucial information from medical images that may not be readily apparent to the human eye. The AI model underwent testing to evaluate its ability to precisely detect cancerous nodules.

The study evaluated the efficacy of the AI model in predicting cancer by utilising a metric called the "area under the curve" (AUC). A perfect model would have an AUC score of 1, while an AUC score of 0.5 would indicate a random guess.

The results indicated that the AI model accurately identified the risk of cancer for each nodule with an AUC score of 0.87. This performance surpassed that of the Brock score, a currently used clinical test with an AUC score of 0.67. Additionally, the model demonstrated comparable performance to the Herder score, which had an AUC score of 0.83.

“According to these initial results, our model appears to identify cancerous large lung nodules accurately,” Hunter said. “Next, we plan to test the technology on patients with large lung nodules in clinic to see if it can accurately predict their risk of lung cancer,” he added.

Furthermore, the AI model could potentially aid doctors in promptly making decisions for patients with medium-risk abnormal growths. When combined with the Herder score, the AI model accurately identified high-risk patients in this group. According to the study, the model suggested early intervention for 18 out of 22 (82%) of the nodules that were confirmed as cancerous.

It is important to note that the Libra study, which received backing from various organisations including the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the National Institute for Health and Care Research, RM Partners, and Cancer Research UK, is still in its early stages. Further testing will be required before the model can be integrated into healthcare systems.

Nevertheless, the potential advantages of the AI tool are evident. The researchers anticipate that it may ultimately hasten cancer detection by accelerating patients' access to treatment and streamlining CT scan analysis.

“Through this work, we hope to push boundaries to speed up the detection of the disease using innovative technologies such as AI,” said the Libra study’s chief investigator, Dr Richard Lee.

The consultant physician in respiratory medicine at the Royal Marsden and team leader at the Institute of Cancer Research said lung cancer was a good example of why new initiatives to speed up detection were urgently needed.

Lung cancer is the leading global cause of cancer-related deaths and is responsible for 21% of cancer deaths in the UK. Early diagnosis of lung cancer is crucial for effective treatment. However, recent data reveals that over 60% of lung cancer cases in England are diagnosed at stage three or four.

“People diagnosed with lung cancer at the earliest stage are much more likely to survive for five years, when compared with those whose cancer is caught late,” said Lee.

“This means it is a priority we find ways to speed up the detection of the disease, and this study – which is the first to develop a radiomics model specifically focused on large lung nodules – could one day support clinicians in identifying high-risk patients,” he added.