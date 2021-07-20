Richard Branson Calls Jeff Bezos's Achievement 'impressive', Congratulates Him

Jeff Bezos recently took a trip to space with his four-member crew on July 20. On the first-ever human mission of Blue Origin, the crew successfully landed on Earth after touring space for a few minutes. Along with numerous netizens applauding this feat, Virgin Galatic's founder Richard Branson took to his social media to pen a congratulatory note to the team.

Richard Branson congratulates Jeff Bezos and the crew

Taking to his Twitter, Richard Benson congratulated the Blue Origin space flight members for achieving the feat. Calling the mission 'impressive' he wrote, 'Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic'. Richard Branson went on his space voyage on July 11.

Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 20, 2021

Blue Origin Space Flight live updates

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos jetted off to space in Blue Origin's first human flight and spent a few minutes outside the Earth's atmosphere in a suborbital rocket named New Shepard. Accompanied by his brother Mark, the crew included the youngest and oldest astronaut namely aviation pioneer Wally Funk (82), and Dutch student Oliver Daemen (18). After landing on the surface, an ecstatic Jeff Bezos was heard remarking 'Best day ever' while the crew hugged their family members and team.

While talking to CNBC's Morgan Brennan post his maiden flight to space, Jeff Bezos stated that flight allowed humanity to take 'tiny steps' in the mission of building 'a road to space'. He also stated that his vision is to build space vehicles and build a future in space for the future generation. Talking about his vision of becoming a space entrepreneur, Bezos said that they would have to do everything from the start. He also acknowledged that such infrastructure would not come at an affordable cost, however, it is necessary as the future generations will rest on top of it.

More on Blue Origin space flight

Founded in 2000, Blue Origin was established with the vision of building colonies in space with artificial gravities that will allow people to work in space. Prior to its first manned flight, the New Shepard rocket flew 15 uncrewed flights into space for testing.

