Richard Branson Did Not 'actually' Travel To Space Says Neil Degrasse Tyson; Know Why

Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Group was a part of the Virgin Galactic space flight on July 11. While the Virgin Galactic space flight marks the beginning of space tourism, it has also been subjected to a lot of questions. Most recently, famous astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson said in an interview that Richard Branson did not go to space as the real accepted space border is 100 km above the mean sea level and the Virgin Galactic space flight returned from 86 km above the surface of the Earth.

Did Richard Branson travel to space?

In an interview with CNN, astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson said that "It was suborbital. NASA did it 60 years ago with Alan Shepard, took off from Cape Canaveral and landed in the ocean. If you don't go fast enough to reach orbit you will fall and return to Earth." Internationally, the accepted border for space is called the Karman line, which is about 100 km from the surface of the Earth. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space flight attained a height of 86 km from the surface of the Earth and returned back safely. Richar Branson became the first billionaire to travel in space and will be followed by Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon. The Blue Origin space flight is set to take off on July 20, and the company also plans to visit the Karman line.

In the interview, Neil also explained the relative distance between the Earth, artificial satellites and the Moon with an interesting analogy. With the help of a globe, Neil stated that if the moon is considered to be 10 metres away from the surface of the Earth, the geosynchronous satellite's orbit at about 1 metre, the International Space Station flies at 1 cm and the Virgin Galactic space flight went up till 2 mm. Adding to it, Neil said that "It's okay if you want to call it 'space', because average humans haven't gotten there before and it's a first for you. That's why it takes eight minutes to get into orbit and three days to reach the moon." Whether Richard Branson travel to space still remains a hot topic among astrophysicists and astronomers.

IMAGE: AP